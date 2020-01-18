Karl-Anthony Towns falls 27 points on Minnesota Timberwolves return after knee injury | NBA News

The two-time All-Star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, returned to the Timberwolves lineup after missing the previous 15 games due to injury and lost 27 points, the team's maximum, in just 28 minutes.

At the moment, the team put him in a minute restriction while working to regain his fitness after spraining his left knee.

His teammate Andrew Wiggins was delighted to have the star man again in the fold in the 116-114 Friday night loss against the Indiana Pacers.















Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves' visit to the Indiana Pacers in week 13 of the NBA season



"When we took it out, we had to get over it," Wiggins said. "I'm glad to have him back and I'm not surprised that he played so well. That's what he does. He's a born player."

But, despite having published good numbers in general, Towns was only 4 of 12 from the field in the second half, missed the three attempts of the last quarter and went out of bounds with 1:16 to play, eliminating whatever been the forward three pointers.

The late rotation of the cities initiated a sequence of errors. With the score still tied, Wiggins missed a layup in a quick break with 55 seconds remaining and then went out of bounds for another rotation with 31 seconds left while the team succumbed to a narrow defeat on the road.

Karl-Anthony Towns had not played in more than a month due to an injury.



Head coach Ryan Saunders said earlier Friday that he would play safe with Towns, who had not played since December 13. Minnesota left 5-10 in his absence.

Saunders said the Timberwolves would limit Towns' minutes and closely monitor his level of fatigue. The time that lasts may depend on how Towns responds to the action of the live game during the next games.

"He hasn't played for a while, so you should consider all those things," Saunders said. "You always want to have a complete complement of players and when you have a guy who is as productive as KAT, you always want that guy."

