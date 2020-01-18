Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker kill in a YouTube dance – Look at the photos

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker look amazing at a major YouTube event. The RHOA star kept fans and followers informed, and shared a couple of photos on her social media account to flaunt her outfits and Todd's.

‘We know how to clean when necessary! Last night it was magical! # 2020LeadersAndLegendsBall #YoutubeMusic, "Kandi captioned his post.

Someone said, "I agree that you look good. Yes, I don't even try,quot; and another follower posted this: "Yes, they both look so crisp that I love good-tasting sweets."

A fan told Kandi that her daughter is twinning with her: "How crazy that Riley looks like you in this picture!"

Someone else said: "Damn it @kandi and @ todd167, both look amazing, both are excellent role models."

Another follower posted this: ‘Kandi Last night, my husband asked about the Kandi Coated Nights podcast. We used to enjoy it. "

One of his followers told Kandi that they recently saw her on a television show: "I saw you on the Tamron Hall show, you almost fell and laughed,quot; at yourself, you are so hilarious, too funny and silly … Love me sum uuu 😍😘 Beautiful.

Someone else praised Kandi and said: ‘You are a natural beauty, but your makeup is perfect! It adds a lot to your appearance. "

Apart from this, Kandi posted something the other day that made some of his fans go crazy.

The RHOA star had a scare recently regarding a health-related problem, and made sure to explain to his fans what happened.

He also offered his gratitude to all who supported her during this time.

"To whom it may concern … (protected email) sent an email to @carmoncambrice asking him to ask me to review it because he thought he saw a nodule in my neck," Kandi began publishing.

You can see what else he had to say in the video above.



