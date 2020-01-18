Jordyn Woods shares more photos of Jamaica – Meanwhile, Future praises the curves of Lori Harvey on the same trip

Jordyn Woods has been on vacation for a few days, but he made sure to keep his fans and followers up to date by sharing all kinds of juicy photos. She is there with Future and Lori Harvey, along with more friends.

She shared some new photos, and Jordyn wears a beautiful orange swimsuit that perfectly complements her figure.

As expected, fans flooded the comments section with words of praise.

Some fans said he looks much better than his former best friend, Kylie Jenner, who they continue to criticize for working too much on his body.

This is one of the reasons why fans love Jordyn: the fact that she is completely natural.

Jordyn also shared photos in which he is together with all the women and it must be admitted that they all seem bombshell.

Someone commented: me #melanin poppin those who wish they had what we have! Keep it up. & # 39;

Another follower said: "Yes, since you separated from Kylie, everything you post is."

Future also shared many photos in his social media account, and a photo he published was of Lori, and in the caption, he thanks God for so bad. See the photo below.

Her post had mixed reactions, and some people said she could do much better.

A follower published: ‘Astonishment! True love! I can't wait to find a girl and fall in love like that! "And someone else said:" I am so disappointed that she could do much better. "

Someone else said: ‘I mean, my sister is kidnapped !!! I love how natural bodies are appreciated, "and another follower published this:" When they realize that it is an advertising trick to entertain them. "

A fan took hold of the couple: "I had never seen two more people made for each other,quot; and someone else said: "Ciara's body was nice too, don't play." This shows that men will appreciate the woman they want. "

Anyway, Jordyn but also Future and Lori seem to be living their best lives these days.



