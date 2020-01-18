Jetro Willems: Steve Bruce fears a cruciate ligament injury in Newcastle's last setback | Soccer news

"I've never known anything like this in recent weeks," says Bruce; The agent of Valentino Lázaro of Inter Milan observes the victory over Chelsea





Newcastle & # 39; s Jetro Willems injured against Chelsea

Steve Bruce fears that Jetro Willems is the last player to join Newcastle's long-term absence list after suffering a "horrific,quot; injury against Chelsea.

Willems had to be knocked down in agony during the first half of Saturday's 1-0 victory with what appeared to be a serious knee injury and Bruce fears he suffered damage to the cruciate ligament.

The blow further deepens Newcastle's problems on the left, with Paul Dummett suffering a hamstring injury in the third-round FA Cup win over Rochdale midweek.

Damage to the cruciate ligament, if confirmed, could mean that Willems has played his last game for the club, since he has an Eintracht Frankfurt loan for the entire season.

And he is likely to force Bruce to move to the transfer market to reinforce the position of the left back, in addition to any possible agreement for the international midfielder of Inter Milan, Valentino Lazaro, whose agent was in St James & # 39; Park to Watch a game that Newcastle won with a late goal from Isaac Hayden.

Hayden had been transferred to the left wing when Willems was injured.

Bruce said: "It looks like a horrible injury to Jethro, which is a big blow to us. Nor does it look great with Paul Dummett, so in that particular area, suddenly, within four or five days we have a problem. .

"We fear it is his crusader.

"We are a little lucky. I have never known anything like this in recent weeks, so we are ready."