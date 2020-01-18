%MINIFYHTML3a8dc51bdd823f8eb594e26a0e7bf03f11% %MINIFYHTML3a8dc51bdd823f8eb594e26a0e7bf03f12%





The end Jarrod Bowen has received a new deal from Hull

At the end of the Jarrod Bowen helmet, which has been linked to a movement in the January transfer window, he has been offered a new and improved contract with the Tigers.

Bowen's current agreement expires in the summer, although Hull has the option of extending it for another year.

The 23-year-old, who has scored 17 goals this season, has recently been linked to Newcastle and a lot of championship clubs, including Leeds and West Brom.

1:20 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Hull Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Hull

It is believed that Hull's offer to Bowen will double his current salary in the Championship, and would quadruple if Hull were promoted to the Premier League.

The owner of the Tigers, Assem Allam, recently revealed that the club had rejected a previous offer for the player and is not interested in allowing the talented end to leave the club.

Speaking to Live helmetAllam said: "We resisted six months ago and hope to succeed in keeping Jarrod again, I wouldn't sell him for 20 million pounds."

