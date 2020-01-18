Jacob Bruun Larsen: Bournemouth interested in the end of Borussia Dortmund | Soccer news

It is said that Dortmund values ​​it in the region of £ 12.8m (€ 15m)





The end of Dortmund Jacob Bruun Larsen is the subject of interest of Bournemouth

Bournemouth is in talks with Borussia Dortmund about an agreement to sign Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The German club expects a loan with the obligation to buy the end in the summer.

It is understood that Larsen, who has fallen in the hierarchical order in the Westfalenstadion, keeps his options open at this stage of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old Denmark international has made only four appearances in the Bundesliga this period and two in the Champions League.

Larsen has been restricted to only nine appearances for Dortmund this season

Dortmund is said to value him in the region of £ 12.8m (€ 15m), with 18 months remaining in his current contract.

The German club signed with Larsen on the Danish side Lyngby Boldklub in 2015 and made its international debut in March last year in Denmark's 2-2 draw with Kosovo.

