Iran soccer body criticizes AFC ban on organizing international matches | Iran news

The Iranian Football Federation (IFF) said it would resist the "illegal,quot; decision of the Asian Football Confederation to ban the country from organizing international matches on Iranian soil.

Federation chief Heidar Baharvand said the federation and the managers of the four teams that play in the AFC Champions League held an extraordinary meeting on Saturday and unanimously decided to reject the decision.

"The Iranian Football Federation, clubs and officials are unanimously opposed and will definitely face this decision," said Bahrvand.

Baharvand told state television that if the ban is not revoked, all teams will withdraw from the AFC Champions League. Iran has four teams: Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan and Shahr Khodro, in the league.

The federation said Friday that it had received a letter from the AFC, saying that all parties involving Iranian clubs will be held in a neutral place.

The Iranians did not say if there was any reason, or if the decision was related to the accidental demolition of a Ukrainian plane last week and the tension between the United States and Iran following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran staggers under a US maximum pressure campaign UU. after the president Donald Trump pulled his country from a milestone nuclear agreement in 2018 and again imposed sanctions on Tehran.

AFC will meet on Sunday

A federation official said on Friday that the Iranian Ministry of Sports had provided the required security guarantees to the AFC and said the country hosted the final of the 2018 edition at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

The position of the AFC is still reversible, as the agency's executive committee is scheduled to hold a session on Sunday to make a final decision.

"We must organize parties, because this is the right of our people. We must not deprive our spectators of organizing games. This is our absolute right and we insist on it," Bahrvand said.

IFF spokesman Amir Mahdi Alavi was quoted as saying by the new semi-official Mehr agency that Iran is "totally ready to host several teams as it has repeatedly shown in recent years."

Meanwhile, the executive director of the Persepolis club, Mohammad Hassan Ansarifard, said "there is no safer space in the Middle East and West Asia than Iran."

"It is the right of Iranian teams to benefit from the presence of their spectators," he said, according to the club's website.

The Iranian men's soccer team has participated in 14 editions of the AFC Asian Cup, winning three titles since the country's first appearance in 1968.

The ban on the AFC has angered fans in Iran, where football is the most popular sport. Social media posts with the hashtag #ACLneedIranFans were trending on Twitter.

#aclneediranfans

Can you imagine a game without these fans? pic.twitter.com/zohAvq3SYK – Mostafa (@ Mostafa45752306) January 17, 2020

Asian football has nothing to offer without Iran#ACLneedIranFans pic.twitter.com/WIqnAZeNaU – سینا (@ tmRRL1XRTq0Z9vr) January 18, 2020