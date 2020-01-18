Iran: from patriotism to protests | I ran

In Listening post this week: how the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane changed the narrative in Iran. In addition, the challenges of informing about race in the Portuguese media.

Mourning Soleimani to protest against the regime

When a US attack with drones killed Iran's most important military figure, General Qassem Soleimani, two weeks ago, provided Tehran with an opportunity to rally the Iranian people to support their Islamic leaders against the United States.

For a few days, that seemed to be the case.

Then, a passenger plane was shot down over Tehran, and the leaders of Iran decided to lie to the public, before finally admitting three days after they had shot down the plane by mistake.

Since then, the Iranians have taken to the streets, not to mourn the loss of a fallen soldier, but because they are outraged after years of official lies, ineptitude and impunity.

That messaging opportunity no longer exists. The Iranian government now has a public relations nightmare in their hands.

Taxpayers:

Arash Azizi – Writer and historian, New York University

Ali Vaez – Director, Iran Project, International Crisis Group

Hosein Ghazian – Author, journalist and sociologist

Sanam Shantyaei – Senior journalist and presenter, Middle East Matters, France 24

On our radar

Richard Gizbert talks to producer Johanna Hoes about the cracks that appear within the Murdoch empire when it comes to informing about the wildfires in Australia; and about the restoration of internet in Kashmir, with warnings.

Racism in Portugal: a blind spot for the media?

A few months ago, three women of African descent, Beatriz Gomes Dias, Romualda Fernandes and Joacine Katar Moreira, made history and became the first black women elected to parliament in Portugal.

They have faced all kinds of racial abuse in social networks.

In the mainstream media, hostility has been more subtle but not less direct: Portuguese commentators and news columnists have questioned the idea that racism even exists there.

This is a story rooted in a pink vision of the country's history: its colonial past.

Listening postDaniel Turi reports from Portugal about a state of denial in the country's media when it comes to the race.

Taxpayers:

Jose Manuel Fernandes – Editor, Observer

Mamadou Ba – Director, SOS Racism

Joana Gorjao Henriques – Columnist, Public and Author, Racism in Portuguese

Joacine Katar Moreira – Member of Parliament, Livre

Source: Al Jazeera