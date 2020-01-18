Iran agrees to send black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine | News

Iran will send the black boxes of the Ukrainian passenger plane that its army knocked down earlier this month to Ukraine, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

Iranian authorities are also prepared for experts from France, Canada and the United States to examine the data from the boxes, the semi-official news agency said.

The 176 people aboard the plane died when the Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down on January 8, shortly after Tehran's take-off en route to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

"With the use of the experience of the countries of France, Canada and the United States, we will try to read the (flight data recorder) in Kiev," said Hassan Rezaifar, director in charge of accident investigations at the Civil Aviation Organization from Iran Telling by the news agency.

"If this effort is unsuccessful, the black box will be sent to France."

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko He confirmed the news, saying that it was "consistent with international standards, although we still demand that they be given to us immediately to ensure the independence and objectivity of the investigation."

After the initial refusals, Tehran admitted that it shot down the plane "unintentionally,quot; while on high alert after firing missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of the main Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani for a US attack in Baghdad.

Prystaiko told CNN on Wednesday that Kyiv has "good cooperation,quot; with Tehran in the crash probe, but that he did not have "access to the information stored in the black boxes."

"We just want to know that nobody will manipulate the recordings," he said.

Prystaiko said an Iranian official will visit Kiev next week "to officially apologize and give explanations."

On Thursday, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom issued a five-point plan for cooperation with Iran during the investigation, calling for "full and unobstructed access,quot; for foreign officials.