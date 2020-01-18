Interview with Juan Guaido: & # 39; All Venezuelans want a change & # 39; | Venezuela

In January 2019, Juan Guaido, the almost unknown president of the national assembly controlled by the opposition of Venezuela, took his country and the world by surprise: Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela.

The justification was that President Nicolás Maduro was not a legitimately elected leader but a usurper and a dictator.

Venezuelans, desperate for economic and political change, rushed to show their support. And with the US UU. At the head, almost 60 countries did the same.

But 12 months later, the promise of political change seems to have evaporated.

With the help of China, Russia, Iran and others, Maduro has evaded the harsh economic sanctions aimed at expelling him. Negotiations to allow new presidential elections have failed miserably, as has Guaido's call to the army to support regime change.

Maduro has retaliated by arresting or exiling dozens of opponents.

Driven by the worsening of poverty and hyperinflation, discouraged Venezuelans have joined the unprecedented exodus of millions of their compatriots to neighboring countries.

On January 5, soldiers surrounded parliament to block the re-election of Guaidó as president of the house, while the pro-government minority appointed someone of his choice.

While much of the international community qualifies the latest escalation of conflicts as a farce and continues to recognize Guaidó as the leader of the only independent institution in Venezuela, the crisis seems to be reaching a new turning point. And the possibility of a regime change seems a very distant possibility.

So what's next for Guaidó and Venezuela? Have you underestimated Maduro's resistance? And how can Guaidó prevent the military government from consolidating its power?

"There is a dictatorship in Venezuela," Guaido tells Al Jazeera. "I think we underestimate their malice, the dictatorship's ability to cause harm. Government violence, pressure, murder, blackmail at the expense of peace and even territorial control … The Venezuelan people are suffering, there is more of five million migrants, Many families destroyed.

When asked if the economic sanctions he requested actually made the crisis worse and if they are to blame for the suffering of the Venezuelan people, Guaidó says:

"It is not true that this happened due to economic sanctions. Nicolás Maduro is fully responsible for the crisis, without a doubt … the dictatorship destroyed Venezuela and the only tool we have is sanctions against corrupt officials and violators of human rights. "

Despite Maduro's control over power and his latest move to claim control of the National Assembly, Guaidó says he believes the change will come to Venezuela.

"All Venezuelans want a change … Venezuelans are fighting for their freedom," he says. It's not just about politics, it's much more than that … Today, 93 percent of the country wants and needs a change. Venezuelans are starving, lack of medication and do not even have relatives in the country. "

When asked about his role, the elections and if he is still backed by most people, Guaido says: "It's not that people believe in my leadership. I'm not a messiah, I'm a public official. I'm coordinating this process. ". that has been accumulating for years in Venezuela and we will guide you towards the search for a solution. "

"We can put an end to Maduro's dictatorship and restore prosperity and normalcy," Guaidó tells Al Jazeera. "First we have to return to normal. We must return water, electricity, gas, gasoline and public transport. We have to do everything possible to continue pressing until everything returns to normal."

Source: Al Jazeera News