Indian anti-CAA protesters throw postcards to Prime Minister Modi's campaign | India News

New Delhi, India – Protesters in India have launched a postcard campaign in which they plan to send thousands of letters to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reverse the controversial Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) seen as anti-Muslim.

Demonstrators in the Shaheen Bagh area, dominated by Muslims, from the Indian capital, New Delhi, wrote postcards on Saturday asking the Hindu nationalist leader not to force them to prove their citizenship.

The CAA, approved by the Indian parliament last month, accelerates the naturalization of non-Muslim refugees from three neighboring countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who arrived in India before 2015.

The government says the law aims to help "persecuted,quot; minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parisians and Christians) in all three countries, but it blocks the naturalization of Muslims.

Opposition parties and activists say the CAA violates the secular constitution of India and has challenged the law in the Supreme Court, which must hear multiple allegations next week.

Fear of losing citizenship.

Along with a proposal from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the national level, Muslims, who make up almost 15 percent of the population of 1.3 billion in India, fear that the measures aim to marginalize them, an accusation that denies the Party ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP).

However, the BJP government last month also launched an exercise of the National Population Registry (NPR), which activists say will serve as a database for an eventual NRC that will force people to show documentary evidence of their nationality.

The postcard campaign has been initiated by Friends of Shaheen Bagh, an informal collective (Bilal Kuchay / Al Jazeera)

The postcards that were collected in Shaheen Bagh, an epicenter led by women of the protests against the CAA of India, called on Modi to repeal the CAA and declare that the Indians will not be forced to prove their citizenship.

"Modi ji (an honorary in Hindi), stop CAA, NRC and NPR. We completely reject these divisive acts on the basis of religion. Please do not divide India. We really love India," said one of the letters.

Another postcard from Noor Aisha said that Muslims were not asked for any proof of nationality when they struggled to free themselves from British rule.

"When our country obtained the freedom of the British, no one was asked to prove their citizenship as part of the struggle for freedom. Now, why is it necessary to prove our citizenship after such a long time?" she asked.

"I don't need any proof to prove my Indian citizenship."

The postcard campaign has been initiated by Friends of Shaheen Bagh, an informal collective that includes, in addition to women in Shaheen Bagh, journalists, academics and activists.

"We collected almost 1,800 postcards today. This is our first event and we are planning to hold similar events next week," one of the activists behind the campaign told Al Jazeera Samiya Javed, 29.

"We are focusing on Shaheen Bagh from now on and we plan to expand it to Jaffarabad and Seelampuri, where the movement is led by Muslim women," he added, referring to the other areas of Muslim majority in the Indian capital.

Javed said the postcards, written in English, Hindi and Urdu, will be picked up over the weekend and sent to the Indian prime minister on Monday.

& # 39; Join us for tea & # 39;

Meanwhile, the women of Shaheen Bagh, who have been sitting on a road for more than a month, also invited Modi to meet them on Saturday at their protest site.

"We invite the Prime Minister of India to Shaheen Bagh to join us for tea, witness our determination and listen to our concern," reads a poster with the hashtag #TumKabAaoge (When will you come?).

On India's Twitter, a similar hashtag in Hindi, which translates as & # 39; Modi, when will you come to Shaheen Bagh? & # 39; It was one of the main trends on Saturday.

But BJP spokesman Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told Al Jazeera Modi that he will not meet with Shaheen Bagh protesters.

"Why would Prime Minister Modi go there? There are protests in various parts of the country. Does that mean the Prime Minister will go everywhere?" the He told Al Jazeera.

"Both Prime Minister Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah have made it clear that no Indian will lose citizenship under the CAA. It is to grant citizenship and not to take away citizenship from anyone," Hussain added.

But the repeated denials of the BJP have failed to reassure the protesters, as the nationwide demonstrations against the CAA have killed nearly 30 people so far.