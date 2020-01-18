Huddsf & # 39; ld 0-0 Brentford

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at the John Smith & # 39; s Stadium

















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Brentford.

Brentford, pursuer of the promotion, had a frustrating goalless draw against the humble Huddersfield at the John Smith & # 39; s Stadium.

The victory would have seen the ambitious bees rise above their rivals Fulham to third place.

Since Leeds, second-placed, was defeated in QPR earlier in the day, a victory would also have narrowed the gap to just three points in automatic promotion places.

But it was not so since the visitors failed to convert a series of excellent opportunities in the first half and one point was the maximum they took from their trips.

Karlan Grant of Huddersfield regrets a missed opportunity

Top scorer Karlan Grant possibly had the best competition opportunity for the hosts, but surprisingly it exploded from the target.

However, Brentford had bad luck not winning it late when Josh Dasilva hit a post with a sweet left blow.

Terriers chief Danny Cowley delivered the debuts to three new players for the Londoners' visit.

Former Sheffield United midfielder Richard Stearman started alongside new left back Harry Toffolo and Arsenal striker Emile Smith Rowe.

Defenders Jon Stankovic and Jaden Brown fell to the bank, as did midfielder Juninhu Bacuna.

Bee coach Thomas Frank made two forced changes at his side with Swedish defender Pontus Jansson and Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen both injured.

That meant that South African midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo and Guinea defender Julian Jeanvier had the opportunity to shine.

Brentford was much more the menacing side in the first half and in the 13th minute Dasilva made a free kick.

He said Benrahma was endowed with too much time, but he shot a direct shot at Huddersfield goalkeeper Kamil Grabara shortly thereafter.

Leading scorer Ollie Watkins saw his powerful left-footed shot loaded by Lewis O & # 39; Brien in the area as visitors continued to press for the first game.

And O & # 39; Brien blocked another Watkins effort when the striker pulled the trigger in the box.

Bryan Mbeumo dragged a wide shot after an explosive run from the right flank and then became a supplier to hit Benrahma, but his shot was stopped and then picked up by a Grabara alert.

Benrahma was very close to breaking the deadlock before the break, but his right foot shot flew a few centimeters.

The hosts created their first half-minute opportunity before the break, but Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah headed the corner of Grant.

Chalobah was shot in the left foot deflected by a corner within a minute of the restart when Huddersfield began brilliantly.

And they should have taken the lead in the 51st minute, just for Grant to inexplicably exploit his lines.

The debutant Smith Rowe threw a bright ball into the goal's face, Jeanvier decided strangely to abandon it, but Grant, somehow, went on point blank.

Smith Rowe forced an intelligent casualty of goalkeeper David Raya de Bees shortly thereafter with the Terriers much more alive after the resumption.

And the new signing had a shot deflected by a corner when Cowley's charges intensified the pressure.

But it was Dasilva who almost took a late victory when his curly shot hit the right post.