Hong Kong cancels Chinese New Year celebrations | News

People in Hong Kong are preparing to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Fearing continued anti-government riots, the authorities have canceled some of the main events.

They have also banned the sale of articles with political messages.

But that is unlikely to stop some people.

Sarah Clarke from Al Jazeera reports from Hong Kong.