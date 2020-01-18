Hondurans march towards Mexico looking for a better future | News from Mexico

Ayutla, Guatemala – Hondurans participating in a caravan of more than 4,000 migrants and asylum seekers expect to pass militarized checkpoints on the Mexican border on Saturday.

Paula Dolmo, a 30-year-old girl from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, stood by the bridge with her two children while a group of more than two hundred immigrants tried to negotiate their way to Mexico. She says she fled Honduras due to lack of opportunities.

“We want an opportunity. As a single mother, (I think) we must leave our country because we are subject to corruption, without education or medical attention, ”Dolmo told Al Jazeera.

The Guatemalan Migration Institute estimates that more than four thousand migrants have entered the country since Wednesday, as part of the last caravan of migrants.

"The truth is that we don't want to be in this position," Dolmo said. "But the situation in our country forces us to go."

Small groups of the caravan began arriving at the Tecun Uman border crossing in Ayutla, San Marcos, on Friday. Thousands more are expected to arrive at the border on Saturday and Sunday.

Early on Saturday, Dolmo joined several hundred migrants while trying to enter Mexico.

Migrants exhibited the Honduran flag and changed "Out with JOH,quot;, a song that emerged after the disputed reelection of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández in 2017. They crossed the bridge over the Suchiate River and approached the border crossing with Mexico.

"Mexico knows well under what conditions we live in our country," Dolmo said. "We hope they give us the opportunity to enter."

The caravan was received by Mexican soldiers dressed in riot gear and immigration officials who blocked their progress. Military police and immigration closed the door to impede the caravan's progress after a brief confrontation.

Hondurans have seen a deterioration in the standard of living in the last ten years. Poverty and crime increased as opportunities evaporated. Many in the caravan also point out that corruption within the Orlando Hernández administration is a contributing factor to their decision to leave.

A Honduran migrant looks through the fence at the Military Police with riot gear along the Guatemalan border with Mexico on January 18 (Jeff Abbott / Al Jazeera)

Efforts to curb corruption in Honduras met with government resistance, and on Friday, President Orlando Hernández announced that he will not renew the Mission backed by the Organization of American States to support the fight against corruption and impunity in Honduras.

While Hondurans have led to the collective exodus in recent years, the huge caravan that formed in October 2018 caught the attention of the world. Other caravans were formed in the following months.

On Saturday, migrants waited in the hot midday sun along the bridge over the Suchiate River for Mexico to reopen the door. They formed small shaded areas with sheets to escape the heat.

After several hours, the National Immigration Institute of Mexico began to allow the processing of small groups.

Many hope that this will allow them to receive work after Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that his government was monitoring the situation along the border, and stated that there were 4,000 jobs along the border of Mexico.

While many migrants aim to reach the United States, for José Zaldívar, a 34-year-old man from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the option presented by the Mexican government is ideal, as he hopes to find work in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo .

"They say they will allow us to enter and that we will be offered work in Mexico," he told Al Jazeera while taking his documents in a Manila folder. "If we find nothing, then we will return."

The Trump administration has pressured Mexico to stop the number of migrants arriving at Mexico's border with the United States. He has forced asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while they wait for their case, as well as to sign asylum cooperation agreements with Guatemala and Honduras, which allow the deportation of asylum seekers to those Central American countries.