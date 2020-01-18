WENN / Instar / Adriana M. Barraza

The day he launches & # 39; Manic & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Without you & # 39; reveals that the singer of & # 39; New Light & # 39; He left his sweet message before he rose to fame in 2018 with his number one success.

Halsey has revealed that the voicemail of his new single "3am" is a message of faith from his friend's real life John mayer.

The star did not include a credit for the encouraging fragment at the end of the song, leaving some fans wondering if it was her father, but she clarified the mystery on Friday, January 17, the release date of her third studio album, "Maniac. ".

"It's @JohnMayer! Haha," he wrote on Twitter, explaining that he left the sweet message before he rose to fame in 2018 with his number one hit "Without me."

"He predicted success without me before I had faith in myself," Halsey added.

Mayer says in the voicemail audio: "Your best song is the song that is currently on the radio. How many people can say that? That your best song was the one that is about to be a massive success. It's already a success. It's just going to be more massive. How many people can say it? Not many. Congratulations! "

John and Halsey have been friends for years, even laughing at dating rumors in the past.

"You know, for being my non-boyfriend, you really know me very well," Halsey, who is currently dating the actor Evan Peters, he joked during an appearance in 2018 on John's live show on Instagram Current Mood.