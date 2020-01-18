Haydock Review: Vintage Clouds lands Peter Marsh | Racing news





Vintage clouds (right)

Vintage Clouds returned to its best effort to make the most of the race and provide rider Danny Cook with a fourth victory in the Peter Marsh handicap chase in Haydock.

Gray has run several brave races in defeat over the years, finishing at Cheltenham's last two festivals and third at Scottish National 2018.

Last year he silently liked the Grand National when he fell at first, but showed when he was running at Aintree in Becher Chase earlier this season that he was not in love with fences.

While he is unlikely to return to Liverpool, he still has a lot of mileage, with Danny Cook asking for several big jumps and, aside from one occasion, Vintage Clouds responded.

Having won the race at Our Vic for David Pipe, as well as twice for Sue Smith with Cloudy Too and Wakanda, Cook once again demonstrated his skills in a permanent chase.

With Sue and Harvey Smith on vacation in Spain, owner Trevor Hemmings' racing manager, Mick Meagher, was to sing his praises.

"It's great to win a big one with him, he deserved it," Meagher said.

"He just didn't like Aintree, I don't think he's going back there, but today he jumped great because he can get the stranger off the ground."

"That was the plan, today. We always thought he was a national horse, but he just doesn't like it, so we could go back to Cheltenham for the race in which he was second last year (Last) and then maybe the Scottish national,quot; Even I could go back here for the national trial. "

Cook said: "He did not approach the fences in Aintree, but they did a good job with him at home and regained his confidence when he was third in Tommy Whittle here."

"His work at home has been A1 and when I raised him on Wednesday he was just a passenger, it was fantastic."

"Jumping was good, apart from one o'clock, but it was my fault, I let the part get in his mouth. You need to keep the high part in your mouth when you ask him, since it only gives him confidence."

"He can drop the flange that goes down the back, so I just wanted to keep contention, but when I was still in front, I didn't think anything could happen for me."

"I've ridden some good horses in this race, I've been lucky."

Sam Brown followed a recent victory in Lingfield in style when he came home very clearly in pursuit of Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices.

In Lingfield he was returning from an absence of 750 days, but there were no signs of the dreaded "bounce,quot; factor and Sam Brown and Aidan Coleman came home alone in a race full of jumping errors and saw Windsor Avenue fall when they were hit.

Trained by Anthony Honeyball, the 9-4 winner won by 15 lengths of Dan Skelton's Knight In Dubai, who was undefeated in two in the Grade Two contest.

"Actually, it jumped well on the main track, apart from landing on one or two," Honeyball said.

"I think that it will do him good to make those mistakes now and, although there were only four runners, they looked for a good gallop in that field."

"I am delighted because turning around seemed like a car accident. He looked tired, had made mistakes and was thinking that he shouldn't have run over him. He has a lot of resistance and kept finding. I think going to the upper level will need three miles.

"I wasn't too worried about the bouncing factor because after Lingfield returned home and ate everything, so he hadn't taken much away. He was almost ready to run last season when he was injured again.

"He's in the RSA and they'll put him in the National Hunting Hunt. I was thinking of going to Reynoldstown after this, but I think I'll put it in cotton."

He added: "I think the race that really suits him is Grade One of three miles in Aintree if it were smooth. We could also think of Punchestown."