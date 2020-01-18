Harvey Weinstein's lawyers are denied their motion for a null trial

%MINIFYHTML5905d9aeafa2438b89449ca61fd3bb5e11% %MINIFYHTML5905d9aeafa2438b89449ca61fd3bb5e12%

The defense lawyers for the producer in disgrace argue that a juror selected for his rape case in New York had written a book about older men seeking sex with young girls.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have tried unsuccessfully to press for a null trial after revealing that a juror in his rape case in New York had written a book about older men seeking sex with young girls.

The movie mogul in disgrace faces five serious crimes of rape and sexual assault related to alleged incidents with two women separated in 2006 and 2013.

He maintains that all sexual contact was agreed upon and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As the selection of the jury concluded in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday (January 17), Weinstein's legal team tried to have the case ruled a null trial, days before opening statements take place next Wednesday.

Defense attorneys Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis claimed that the jury's wife had lied in her jury questionnaire by not revealing the fact that she was the author of an upcoming novel called "Age of Consent," which they argued presented an overly similar issue. to some of the claims of inappropriate sexual conduct directed against your client.

The book will be released in July, but Judge James Burke was not influenced and dismissed the motion for a null trial.

Seven men and five women make up the jury that will evaluate the evidence against Weinstein when the trial officially begins.

He faces life imprisonment if he is convicted of the charges.