Hailey Bieber wears Beyonce Adidas Ivy Park X – Shows belly piercing

Who do you wear clothes from your last Adidas collaboration? Well, if you're Beyonce, you recruit Hailey Bieber and personally deliver the products! According to a new Daily Mail report, that's exactly what happened when Hailey was seen in Los Angeles dressed in Ivy Park, the most recent collaboration between Beyonce and the sportswear company that officially launches on Saturday, January 18, 2020 Queen Bey has uploaded several photos of herself wearing clothes on her official Instagram account. Although Hailey has not uploaded photos of herself in Ivy Park, Backgrid captured several photos with Hailey wearing a short wine-colored blouse with sports pants. Both the pants and the top have a neon orange stripe on the sides. She combined the look with Adidas wine and neon orange sneakers and an orange sweatshirt.

As a supermodel, Hailey Bieber frequently models some of the most famous brands. Married to Justin Bieber, she is also known for dressing up from head to toe in Drew House (Justin's clothing line) and sharing photos of herself on social media using clothes.

You can watch a video about celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, who received her clothes from Ivy Park below.

Here is an additional photo of Hailey Bieber around Los Angeles using Ivy Park. As you can see, Hailey looked beautiful with her blond hair on her head, black sunglasses and her pierced belly button in full display.

Hailey has been the subject of great headlines since he married Justin Bieber. The two seem to have a very strong, close and supportive relationship, but some fans believe that Justin could be more concerned about Selena Gomez's hit music album. Rare and the messages it contains of what it is showing.

In addition, fans continue to believe that there is bad blood between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, but both are adults and profess to be Christians. It remains to be seen exactly what the nature of the relationship of the two is, but most fans think it is better to stay away from each other.

You can see a picture of Hailey using Ivy Park and showing her belly button piercing below.

You can see more photos of Hailey with Ivy Park x Adidas in the Daily Mail.

Hailey Bieber wears Ivy Parkhttps: //t.co/bM0PiM1NbL – Celebrity curve (@CelebrityCurve) January 18, 2020

What do you think about Hailey Bieber modeling Ivy Park?

Are you a fan of Hailey and Justin? Do you think there is bad blood between Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Selena Gomez?



