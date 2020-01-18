Gully Boy receives some love from South African legend Jonty Rhodes

One of the best movies of 2019 was Gully Boy by Zoya Akhtar. The film was a classic story of the helpless that tells us about the life of a boy who got up from the ravines and achieved his dream of becoming a rap artist. The film not only won the hearts of critics, but it was also a success among the masses. Now, it seems that Gully Boy has another fan on the list that is the South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes.

South African hitters recently watched the movie and turned to social networks to express their thoughts about it. He wrote: “I've been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack since I met @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, I finally saw the whole movie in my emirates in India last night. Thanks to the subtitles, I laughed; he cried and got goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @ aliaa08 @ kalkikanmani ”. Siddhanht Chaturvedi responded quickly thanking the cricket legend.

Gully Boy presented Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma and Vijay Raaz in key roles. The film was also selected as India officially selected as India's entry for the Oscars, but unfortunately it did not make the final cut.