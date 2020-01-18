Golf Friday summary: Ernie Els improves, Brooke Henderson leads | Golf news





Ernie Els is contentious in his debut at the PGA Tour Champions

Ernie Els recovered from a slow start to start contending in his PGA Tour Champions debut at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

Els, who shot a par 72 level during the first round, posted a 65-day round in Hawaii to reach seven less, lifting the South African into the top 10 and four strokes of the midway leader Woody Austin.

The four-time main winner followed four birdies in their first six holes with an eagle-three in the seventh, before canceling a bogey of three putts in the ninth picking up shots on 12 and 14.

Austin has an advantage of a shot on Bernhard Langer after birdie in the last one to record a four below 68 and reach 11 below, with Miguel Angel Jimenez two out of the rhythm in fourth place.

Jimenez charged a Friday below 71 on Friday.

Paul Broadhurst loaded a ghost-free 66 so that the English climbed up to eight and three out of the rhythm, while Colin Montgomerie heads to the weekend eight strokes again in the 23rd draw.

Tight in LPGA Tour Opener

Henderson kept the lead until a bogey in the final hole

Brooke Henderson moved to a part of the leadership despite a disappointing end in his second round at the Diamond Resorts Champions Tournament at LPGA Tour that opens the season.

The Canadian registered a five below 66 to join former World No. 1 Inbee Park in nine below the Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club in Orlando, which gave the couple a one-shot lead over Gaby Lopez.

Henderson opened with a birdie in par four first and collected shots in the seventh and ninth to reach the curve at 31, before following a birdie in 16 with an eagle in par five below.

The only spot occurred in the last three pair, where Henderson threw three punches from the edge to lose his absolute advantage, while Park charged a ghost-free 69 to share the lead midway.

Park wins 19 times on the LPGA Tour

France's Celine Boutier is two strokes of the rhythm in a part of the third, with overnight leader Danielle Kang falling to six below and Georgia Hall in the group eight shots back.

Vega advances in Mexico

José Vega produced a surprising ghost-free round to open a three-shot lead in the intermediate stage of the Latin American Amateur Championship.

The Colombian looked for an eagle in the third pair four and published four birdies to publish a six under 65 on another windy day in Mayakoba, leaving him as the only player under par after two rounds.

Vega's round was four strokes better than that of any other player in the 106-man field, where the winner receives an invitation to the Masters and the Open, as well as a place in the final qualification for the US Open.

The closest challenge of the 26-year-old comes from Chilean Lukas Roessler, who followed an opening round 70 with a one over 72, with Gabriel Morgan Birke four shots out of pace in third place.

Overnight leader Ivan Camilo Ramírez slipped five times back to two after not registering a single birdie in a five out of 76, while Desinor Pierre of Haiti finished at the bottom of the leaderboard after to score a second round 112.

