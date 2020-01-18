Give Baby in more hot water after a video of him assaulting Valet goes viral: the rapper has a good excuse for what led to the alteration

Rapper Da Baby is making even more headlines. This time, he was seen on video attacking a valet, but it's not what you think.

The inside clip shows Baby pushing a hotel employee when they enter from outside. The incident took place in December, but has just resurfaced.

After social networks criticized the artist for being constantly part of some kind of violence, he released a statement to tell his version of the story.

‘That hotel worker you see me‘ pushing ’approached me outside the hotel and asked if I could record a video of me while holding my 2-year-old daughter. With calm and respect I said no and I explained that publishing a video of me at that time would compromise the safety of me and my son by letting social networks know where we were staying, "the Suge artist began.

He added: “ After being told that he was not yet on the clock at work, he walked to the other side of the parking lot, about 50 feet away and approached while recording a video of me and my daughter on Snapchat after politely ask him not to. and I gave him an explanation of why he didn't want me to do it. Upon entering the hotel, I made him sit down and understand the fact that the safety of my son is not compromised. Especially after politely explaining the reasoning behind me saying no. Not to mention the fact that he is at work and his job is valet park cars, he does not register customers and violates his privacy, what I am 100% sure is against the policy of employees at the Hotel. "

Ad

He finished the explanation by reiterating that the safety of his son was what mattered most to him and said that a lawsuit would be filed in the employee's workplace in response to the video's leak.



Post views:

0 0