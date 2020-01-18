Gabrielle Union shares a super sweet birthday tribute to husband and best friend Dwyane Wade

On the 38th birthday of her husband, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union prepared something very special. The star published a video montage that showed their most memorable and romantic nights, as well as other lovely moments of them together.

And that was not all, since Gabrielle also wrote a well thought out and super sweet letter to the retired NBA star.

While she is happily married to Dwayne and really appreciates her great marriage, she also appreciates their friendship!

That said, his birthday tribute made sure to convey that!

Gabrielle's lovely letter was shared on social media yesterday, on her birthday and, as mentioned earlier, it also included a video montage that showed her best moments together.

In the background, Angie Stone's song "Brotha,quot; can be heard while fans can see the married couple dance, pack the PDA and attend many functions together.

But while the clip was definitely touching and sweet, what really caught the attention of the fans was the legend: “ You are so many things for so many people and yet, somehow you continue to evolve towards the man, husband, father, son, brother, businessman, philanthropist, ally and FRIEND you always knew you could be. I am so proud of the FRIEND you are. It baffles some who don't take advantage of their friendships or exploit the trust we all have in you, but that's not you. You have been the true definition of friend, even when you suffer. "

It's been a decade since these two made their red carpet debut in 2010 and it seems their relationship is still just as great!

Not only that, but Gabrielle can now say with confidence that Dwayne is not only her husband but also her "best friend!"

In addition, Gabrielle and Dwayne are the proud parents of Kaavia James Union Wade, their daughter, whom they welcomed in 2018.



