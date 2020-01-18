Frank Lampard regrets the & # 39; blow of fool & # 39; of Newcastle on his side of Chelsea | Soccer news

Steve Bruce was delighted when Isaac Hayden scored in detention time to give Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in St James & # 39; Park

















Frank Lampard: We are missing goals from the front and get caught

Frank Lampard was frustrated by a "stupid blow,quot; when Chelsea suffered a defeat in detention time against Newcastle in St James & # 39; Park.

Isaac Hayden's header in the 94th minute broke the deadlock to secure three points for Steve Bruce's side against the game streak in a game that Chelsea had dominated.

"In the 0-0 I was going to tell them that they gave everything because they pushed and pushed," said Lampard Sky sports.

"It's football, so you have to understand it very quickly. I'm not a great player for statistics, but the feeling of the game was domination."

"They had three headlines in the game and one with which they scored. Other than that, in the second half I really don't remember putting our box in danger."

"We camp around their box, we create opportunities. You will not always create clear opportunities against Newcastle because they have so many bodies behind the ball and fair play for them because they defend with everything."

"We know we have problems at the top end of the field because we don't have enough front-line goals if we want to close the gap. That is something we have seen a lot this season at home and today it was like a home game.

"If you don't write down, you're always responsible for a dumb punch and we have it."

Newcastle had a number of players who returned from an injury, but still had to overcome the early loss of Jetro Willems for a knee problem, with Matt Ritchie replacing him.

The Scottish international was moved later.

"I thought we played very well," Ritchie said. Sky sports. "We restricted them to not many opportunities and Isaac appeared late in last place, which was brilliant."

It was assumed that Hayden, who had been shifted to the right wing in the final stages, was not even in the penalty area to score the winning goal, but there was a late plan change.

"It was on a yellow card, so if I needed to commit a foul on them (in the counterattack) I could not commit a foul on them, so I entered the box and luckily I reached the end," he said. Sky sports.

While Chelsea would always remain in the fourth, regardless of the result, the victory raises Newcastle above Southampton and levels points with Arsenal and Everton in the middle of the table.

Bruce was delighted with the victory, his first team in the Premier League since before Christmas.

"They worked very hard," he said. Sky sports.

"Talk about crushing and grabbing or whatever you want to call it, but all we did, you can't blame them, was to defend ourselves really well."

"Of course, we have stolen and slipped away or whatever you want to call it, but when you play against the big …

"Yes, we have to take better care of the ball for sure, but you can't blame a man with his effort and effort."