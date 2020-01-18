Footpad leads the Mullins team for the Thurles function | Racing news





Footpad

Willie Mullins is responsible for three of the five riders declared for the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase in Thurles on Sunday.

It has been eight years since the champion coach last claimed the Grade Two award previously known as Kinloch Brae with Apt Approach, but he seems to have excellent claims to increase his account.

The standard is set by Footpad, who despite being the best qualified horse in the field, receives the weight of each of his rivals. The eight-year-old was last seen finishing a distant third in King George VI Chase in Kempton on boxing day.

David Casey, the assistant of Mullins, said: "Footpad seems to be in good shape and is good at weights."

"It was very impressive in his first race of the season at Thurles, so I hope he returns there with a very good opportunity."

With Daryl Jacob as a Footpad partner for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, Mullins stable rider Paul Townend is aboard Real Steel, who made an impressive start to his Down Royal campaign before placing third behind the stable partner Min at John Durkan in Punchestown.

The Closutton trio is completed by Voix Du Reve, who was one of the last four behind the courtyard's Cheltenham Gold Cup hero, Al Boum Photo, in Tramore on New Year's Day.

Casey added: "Real Steel was very impressive at Down Royal and ran a very good career in Grade One: John Durkan.

"He also won earlier in Thurles and is a couple of pounds better with Hardline, who was right in front of him in Punchestown, so that should put him in danger."

"Voix Du Reve was a bit of a disappointment in Tramore, but he ran well enough to be fifth in John Durkan last time and I think Sunday's driest ground will help him. I hope he can recover and run well."

The other candidates are the hard line of Gordon Elliott, a finalist in John Durkan before falling into Leopardstown during the Christmas period, and Jessica Harrington's sixth Jetz, Savills Chase.

Harrington said: "In the standings he is out of combat, but he is in good shape and I hope he runs a great race."

"At Christmas he hit the first fence very hard and Barry (Geraghty) simply educated him. The previous time had fallen. He ran a very good race the previous time (in Thurles behind Footpad)."

The other second grade on the card is the Coolmore NH Sires Capri Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase, which Mullins has claimed three times in the past five years with Vroum Vroum Mag (2015), Westerner Lady (2017) and Camelia De Cotte (2019) .

This time, Mullins fires a twin assault, with Elimay and Cut The Mustard stepping up in class after debuting on billboards last month.

Frank Berry, career manager of Elimay's owner, JP McManus, said: "Willie is very happy with her and did well on the last day in Cork."

"That was a third grade, so he has to give some weight (3 pounds) on Sunday, but we look forward to another good race."

Tintangle by Gordon Elliott, Agusta Gold trained by Mags Mullins and Caravation from the courtyard of Philip Dempsey also appear.