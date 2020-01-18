Facts about 2020 that will annoy 90's children

one) First: the year 2050 is as close to us today as 1990:

two) And 2020 is to 1995 as 1995 is to 1970:

3) Speaking of 1995, it was when these two classics were released (yes, both have a quarter of a century!):



4) And 25 years ago it was also when Casper pronounced this iconic line:

5) Today, we are closer to the opening of the Nickelodeon time capsule than when it was buried: commons.wikimedia.org

The time capsule was buried in 1992, 28 years ago, and will not open until 2042, which is within 22 years. And yes, 50 years will have passed.

6) Also, while we're at it, the launch of The Lion King I was closer to the Beatles' separation than it is today: Pierre Manevy / Getty Images

The Lion King It was released in 1994, while the Beatles had dissolved 24 years earlier, in 1970. Today, we are 26 years away from 1994.

7) And these 90s children's classics were launched closer to the moon landing … THE LANDING OF THE MOON! Do you want to feel old? Jurrasic Park, Mrs Doubtfire, Aladin, Home Alone (1 & 2) and Wayne's World were released closer to the moon landing than today.

8) Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris) is now BIGGER than Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding) when Saved by the Bell released He will also be playing the authority figure on the restart! NBC / Getty Images, Nbc / Getty Images

Dennis was barely 39 years old when the show premiered in 1989, while Mark-Paul is 45 years old today.



9) Jonathan Taylor Thomas is now Tim Allen's age when he first starred Home improvement: Abc Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty

JTT is 38 years old, which was the same age Tim was when Home improvement released in 1991.

10) And, crazy to believe, but Sam Neill (who played Alan Grant) is now older than Richard Attenborough when he played John Hammond in Jurassic Park: Universal Pictures / Getty Images

Sam is 72 years old today, while Richard was 69 years old (70 years old) when the film premiered in 1993.

eleven) This year marks 20 years since Boy meets world finished … ABC / Disney / Getty Images



12) …Y Malcolm in the middle started: 20thcentfox / Â © 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection



13) You are singing "Independent Women Pt. 1,quot; by Destiny & # 39; s Child …

… or "Bye Bye Bye,quot; from NSYNC today would be like someone in 2000 singing a 1980 song:

14) Speaking of NSYNC, they have been in "hiatus,quot; for 18 years, which is more than twice the length that they were actually a band: Scott Gries / Getty Images

This also means that some people who were born the year they separated may vote this year!

fifteen. And today's teenagers don't even know who they are:

sixteen. Many of them have lived in a world where the Star Wars the prequels have always existed, which means that they probably saw all the Star Wars movies in numerical order:

17) Those same teenagers have also always lived in a world where Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were not best friends … Frazer Harrison / Getty Images



18) …The o.c it has been an old teenage show …

19) … and where is the Razr …

twenty-one) … and iPods have always existed:

22) Speaking of iPods, today's children have NO idea what they are: I tried to ask the second graders the riddle: "What happens if you put your iPod in the refrigerator,quot; and they said "what is an iPod?"

2. 3) Also, unfortunately, they have lived in a world where these delicious drinks do not exist: Betty Crocker / Pepsi

Both Squeezit and Pepsi Twist were discontinued in the early 00s.

24) Yes The Sandlot It was created today and established the same number of years in the past, it would take place in 1989: Columbia Images

The film, which was released in 1993, was established 31 years earlier in 1962.

25) And if the classic boom The great cold It was remade today, all the music used in it would be from the early 2000s: I just did the math. If you restart The Big Chill today, all the songs would be from 2002 or so. People dancing around the kitchen preparing dinner for The Strokes and others.

26) Harry Potter is now older than he was during the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Warner Bros.

The epilogue took place 19 years later, when Harry was 36, and this year the character will turn 40.

27) This year, we will be further away from Britney Spears' debut single than Madonna's debut single when the two kissed at the 2003 VMAs: Scott Gries / Getty Images

Madonna's first single, "Everybody,quot;, was released in 1982, and in 2003 they took 21 years. This year, we will take 22 years off Britney's debut single, "… Baby One More Time."