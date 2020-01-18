Facts about 2020 that will annoy 90's children

one)
First: the year 2050 is as close to us today as 1990:
And 2020 is to 1995 as 1995 is to 1970:
Speaking of 1995, it was when these two classics were released (yes, both have a quarter of a century!):
And 25 years ago it was also when Casper pronounced this iconic line:
Today, we are closer to the opening of the Nickelodeon time capsule than when it was buried:
Also, while we're at it, the launch of The Lion King I was closer to the Beatles' separation than it is today:
And these 90s children's classics were launched closer to the moon landing … THE LANDING OF THE MOON!
Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris) is now BIGGER than Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding) when Saved by the Bell released He will also be playing the authority figure on the restart!
Jonathan Taylor Thomas is now Tim Allen's age when he first starred Home improvement:
And, crazy to believe, but Sam Neill (who played Alan Grant) is now older than Richard Attenborough when he played John Hammond in Jurassic Park:
This year marks 20 years since Boy meets world finished …
…Y Malcolm in the middle started:
You are singing "Independent Women Pt. 1,quot; by Destiny & # 39; s Child …
… or "Bye Bye Bye,quot; from NSYNC today would be like someone in 2000 singing a 1980 song:
Speaking of NSYNC, they have been in "hiatus,quot; for 18 years, which is more than twice the length that they were actually a band:
And today's teenagers don't even know who they are:
Many of them have lived in a world where the Star Wars the prequels have always existed, which means that they probably saw all the Star Wars movies in numerical order:
Those same teenagers have also always lived in a world where Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were not best friends …
…The o.c it has been an old teenage show …
… and where is the Razr …
… and iPods have always existed:
Speaking of iPods, today's children have NO idea what they are:
Also, unfortunately, they have lived in a world where these delicious drinks do not exist:
Yes The Sandlot It was created today and established the same number of years in the past, it would take place in 1989:
And if the classic boom The great cold It was remade today, all the music used in it would be from the early 2000s:
Harry Potter is now older than he was during the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows:
This year, we will be further away from Britney Spears' debut single than Madonna's debut single when the two kissed at the 2003 VMAs:
And finally, if you downloaded an MP3 from LimeWire in 2000 (and you still have it on a disc somewhere), it is now older than the freshmen who will enter college this fall:
