Facebook apologizes for the vulgar translation of the name of the Chinese leader

Facebook apologized on Saturday after its platform translated Xi Jinping, the name of the Chinese leader, from Burmese to a vulgar word in English.
The mistranslation translated the company's attention when Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's de facto civil leader, wrote on his official Facebook page about Xi's two-day visit to his country.
When Burmese publications were translated into English on Facebook, Mr. Xi's name appeared repeatedly as "Lord shithole. "
It was not clear how long the problem lasted, but Google's translation function did not show the same error, Reuters reported.
Andy Stone, Facebook spokesman, apologized on Saturday.
"We solved a technical problem that caused incorrect Burmese to English translations on Facebook," Stone said. "This should not have happened and we are taking steps to ensure that it does not happen again."
Mr. Xi's visit to Myanmar, the first of a Chinese leader in almost two decades, was designed to celebrate Beijing's growing presence in the region.
The embassies of the People's Republic of China and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in the United States did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.
When the Facebook system finds a word that has no translation, it makes an assumption and replaces it with a word with similar syllables, Stone said. After testing, Facebook discovered that several Burmese words that begin with "xi,quot; and "shi,quot; translate to vulgarity in English.
Kenneth Wong, a Burmese language instructor at the University of California in Berkeley, California, said that when he saw the translation for the first time he thought someone did it to intentionally embarrass Mr. Xi.
In a closer inspection of the original Burmese publication, Mr. Wong said he could see how a machine would make that mistake. Mr. Xi's name sounds similar to "chi kyin phyin," which translates roughly as "buttocks in stool,quot; in Burmese, Mr. Wong said.
Greg Garvey, a professor of game design and development at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, said his first intuition was also that someone had made a joke, although there were multiple explanations of how this could have happened.
When the translation system finds a word that does not have a direct translation, you must put a replacement word using the context of the rest of the sentence and the data of millions of Facebook users.
Excluding malicious intentions, Garvey said that vulgarity would have been used only if the system algorithm made sense based on the treasure of Facebook user data.
The exception, Garvey said, would be if there were words that corresponded in Burmese to vulgarity, a coincidence that Mr. Wong and Facebook said that, in fact, it happened.
