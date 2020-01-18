Facebook apologizes for the vulgar translation of the name of the Chinese leader

Facebook apologized on Saturday after its platform translated Xi Jinping, the name of the Chinese leader, from Burmese to a vulgar word in English.

The mistranslation translated the company's attention when Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's de facto civil leader, wrote on his official Facebook page about Xi's two-day visit to his country.

When Burmese publications were translated into English on Facebook, Mr. Xi's name appeared repeatedly as "Lord shithole. "

It was not clear how long the problem lasted, but Google's translation function did not show the same error, Reuters reported.