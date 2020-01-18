Everything we know about Meghan and Harry's royal exit agreement

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry they are destined to live a very different life, a much more private life, after their separation from the royal family.
More than a week after the unilateral announcement of the couple that they will resign as "royalty members,quot; and try to work to be economically independent and raise their child. Archie harrison both in the United Kingdom and in North America, Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace on Saturday announced details of an agreement reached on the future of the couple. This is what we know:
1. "Your royal highness and yours,quot; no longer exist: "The Sussex will not use their RHS titles since they are no longer active members of the Royal Family," said a statement from Buckingham Palace.
Harry's late mother Princess Diana, he lost his SAR title when he divorced his father, Prince carlos.
Harry and Meghan, however, can retain their titles despite not using them. Harry remains a prince and will continue to be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, while his wife is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
2. Returning the millions in Frogmore: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to pay Sovereign Grant's expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family home in the United Kingdom," the statement said.
Last year, as part of their attempt to create a separate royal house, Meghan and Harry moved out of Nottingham Cottage in the Kensington Palace complex, where their brother Prince William live with wife Kate Middleton and his three children in a huge apartment, and at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate. But before making the big move, they renewed the new residence … at a cost of £ 2.4 million (more than $ 3 million) in taxpayer funds.
This week, it was reported that Frogmore staff members have been reassigned.
3. No more public funds, period: "They will no longer receive public funds for real duties," the statement said.
This does not mean that Meghan and Harry will not be able to receive private funds from their father through their income from the Duchy of Cornwall.
4. Goodbye to royal duties and military appointments: "As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they are obliged to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments."
Harry, who had actually served in the British army, will no longer be known as the Captain General of the Royal Marines, a ceremonial title he received in 2017 while succeeding his grandfather and the Queen's husband. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who at 98, is retired from real public life.
"The whole situation is extremely sad, and I think it is unfortunate, after his splendid service in the army, that he will no longer be involved with the army in the United Kingdom." Alan West, former head of the Royal Navy, said ITV News& # 39; real reporter Chris ship.
Harry is expected to lose another title: Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.
5. … But it will maintain private sponsorships: "With the Queen's blessing, the Sussex will continue to maintain their sponsorships and private partnerships," the statement said. "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex have made it clear that everything they do will continue to maintain His Majesty's values."
6. Changes to be implemented this year: "This new model will take effect in the spring of 2020," said the Buckingham Palace statement.
7. The queen praises Meghan and wishes her family the best: Harry and Meghan made the decision to resign as members of high-ranking royalty amid a couple of years of intense public scrutiny and much negative press about the duchess, who has also been targeted by racism and sexism by the tabloids of the United Kingdom and users of social networks.
In her statement, the Queen wrote: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very dear members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent world. I want to thank you. for all his dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has become so quickly one of the families.It is the hope of all my family that today's agreement allows them to begin by building a happy and peaceful new life. "
… and questions remain.
8. What about security? "Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security arrangements," the statement said. "There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly financed security."
9. What about Sussex Royal? The palace did not comment on whether Meghan and Harry can use the name they have chosen for their home, or the website that was recently created for it.
10. Does Meghan, Harry and Archie really move to Canada? After the initial exit announcement of the Sussex, it was speculated that when they said they would live partially in North America, they were referring to Canada, where Meghan lived for years when she worked as an actress in Suitsand where the family was on vacation for six weeks during the holidays. The palace has not commented on such speculation. Meanwhile, as of Saturday, Meghan and Archie remain in Canada, while Harry is still in the United Kingdom after meeting with the queen, her father and her brother about the actual departure, and reportedly has another type of meetings scheduled for Monday.
