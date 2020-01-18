Everything we know about Meghan and Harry's royal exit agreement

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry they are destined to live a very different life, a much more private life, after their separation from the royal family.

More than a week after the unilateral announcement of the couple that they will resign as "royalty members,quot; and try to work to be economically independent and raise their child. Archie harrison both in the United Kingdom and in North America, Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace on Saturday announced details of an agreement reached on the future of the couple. This is what we know:

1. "Your royal highness and yours,quot; no longer exist: "The Sussex will not use their RHS titles since they are no longer active members of the Royal Family," said a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Harry's late mother Princess Diana, he lost his SAR title when he divorced his father, Prince carlos.

Harry and Meghan, however, can retain their titles despite not using them. Harry remains a prince and will continue to be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, while his wife is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

2. Returning the millions in Frogmore: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to pay Sovereign Grant's expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family home in the United Kingdom," the statement said.

Last year, as part of their attempt to create a separate royal house, Meghan and Harry moved out of Nottingham Cottage in the Kensington Palace complex, where their brother Prince William live with wife Kate Middleton and his three children in a huge apartment, and at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate. But before making the big move, they renewed the new residence … at a cost of £ 2.4 million (more than $ 3 million) in taxpayer funds.

This week, it was reported that Frogmore staff members have been reassigned.