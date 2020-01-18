Eva Longoria shines at the awards of the guild of producers in gold dress

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Go for the gold!
Eva Longoria It is serving a rising tone at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards. The 44-year-old star lit the red carpet on Saturday night, when she arrived at the annual ceremony in a dazzling golden dress.
From the electrifying color of the design to the deep neckline to the undulating bottom half corrugated, this fashion piece was unforgettable. And what is more? Her dress adorned with jewels also featured puffed and transparent sleeves and a large belt that fitted her small waist.
And it seems that we were not the only ones with starry eyes on their design.
"I can't wait for them to see this dress," Longoria shared in her Instagram stories, before touching the red carpet. "I'm so in love with this dress."
In addition, the Hollywood legend united its dazzling ensemble with an equally dazzling beauty aspect. For her makeup, the 44-year-old actress opted for a soft glam finish.
From dramatic false eyelashes to smoky eyes and perfectly naked lips, Eva looked elegant effortlessly. As for her hairstyle, she opted for something simple and sexy: a voluminous explosion.
This is not the first time Eva murders in a yellow outfit in recent months. For him Dora and the lost city of gold Premiere of the movie in Los Angeles, the actress put on a yellow strapless dress by Vitor Zerbinato.
Even when the Desperate housewives Alum is not shaking the bright and bold color, she is dressed to kill with fierce designs. Last September, he stole the show at L & # 39; Oréal Paris Le Défilé during Fashion Week.
Making your time on the catwalk more exciting? Eve's son Santiago Enrique Bastón He also made his runway debut.
With the awards season still in full swing, we are eager to see what other fabulous pieces the Hollywood icon uses.