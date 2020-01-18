Erdogan warns that the EU could face & # 39; terrorist threats & # 39; if the Tripoli government falls | News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Europe that it could face new threats from "terrorist,quot; groups if the Libyan government, recognized by the United Nations in Tripoli, falls, in an article published in Politico.

In the article published on Saturday, on the eve of a Libyan peace conference in Berlin, Erdogan said that the failure of the European Union to adequately support the Government of National Agreement (GNA) would be "a betrayal of its own core values, including democracy and human rights. " ".

"Europe will face a new set of problems and threats if the legitimate government of Libya falls,quot; Erdogan wrote.

"Terrorist organizations such as ISIS (ISIL) and al-Qaeda, which suffered a military defeat in Syria and Iraq, will find fertile ground to recover," he added.

"Given that Europe is less interested in providing military support to Libya, the obvious option is to work with Turkey, which has already promised military assistance," Erdogan continued.

"We will train the Libyan security forces and help them fight terrorism, human trafficking and other serious threats against international security," he added.

The forces based in the east of the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar have participated in an offensive in Tripoli for more than nine months. pointing to the GNA directed by Fayez al-Sarraj. The fight has killed more than 2,000 people, including some 280 civilians, and displaced tens of thousands of people.

In a joint initiative, Turkey and Russia have negotiated a ceasefire, but Haftar withdrew from talks in Moscow this week aimed at ending the truce agreement.

An angry Erdogan warned on Tuesday that Turkey will not refrain from "teaching a lesson,quot; to the self-styled forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar if its attacks on the GNA continue.

Both the LNA and GNA conditionally agreed However, a new truce promoted by Turkey and Russia was reported last week.

& # 39; Error of historical proportions & # 39;

The Erdogan government supports al-Sarraj and the Turkish parliament approved the deployment of troops to Libya earlier this month after the signing of controversial maritime and security agreements between Tripoli and Ankara.

The sources told Al Jazeera that 180 Turkish forces are believed to be already in Libya acting as military advisers and trainers.

"So far, the Turkish army has said nothing about the potential size of the deployment in Libya to support the GNA, but we are told that the army will not participate in the combat," said Sinem Koseoglu of Al Jazeera, reporting from Istanbul. .

"Leaving Libya at the mercy of a warlord would be a mistake of historical proportions," Erdogan wrote in his article, in a veiled reference to Haftar.

His article arrives one day before the key conference on the Libyan crisis in Berlin, which is expected to be attended by representatives of the war sides of Libya and several world powers.

German Chancellor Heiko Maas said Haftar he supported the temporary ceasefire and it was also willing to attend the conference, but it remains to be seen.