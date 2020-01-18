Draya Michele publishes a story of & # 39; trap & # 39; and a friend & # 39; fake & # 39; when former Orlando Scandrick flirts with Cydney

Instagram

The student of & # 39; Basketball Wives & # 39; share the kind of woman that men cheat on their partners after warning a friend & # 39; fake & # 39; No name to stay away from your birthday party.

Up News Info –

Did Orlando Scandrick fool Draya Michele? The couple separated in December, but rumors of infidelity intensified recently when Draya posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story that apparently alluded to a cheating situation.

He posted a photo of a naked plump woman lying on her stomach on a messy mattress with a note: "No matter how FINE ladies are, this is the kind of girl your man cheats on you." She agreed by adding her own quick message, "About God."

<br />

She didn't mention any name. However, before publishing the "cheat" message, he complained about a "fake" friend. "If you've been talking about me, make sure you're not in my face this weekend or next …", he warned. "But after that it's fine, you pretend to pretend."

Draya celebrates her birthday this weekend. He will turn 35 on January 23 and start an early celebration with a "private" party on Saturday, January 18 in Houston, Texas.

The two cryptic messages were uploaded by Draya after her former fiance. Orlando Scandrick, an NFL star, showed interest in Cydney Christine On Instagram. Interestingly, both Draya and Cydney used to leave Chris Brown in the past.

Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick began to have an intermittent relationship in 2013. They got engaged in 2015 and she gave birth to her son in 2016.

After the new year, she was seen enjoying dinner for two with another soccer player. Corey Coleman In New York. He insisted that their relationship was strictly platonic, but then they got flirtatious on Instagram, since they used the emoji © ️ from side to side.