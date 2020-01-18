Dove Cameron's former strikes back after being called "toxic" in response to cheating accusations

%MINIFYHTML7e2719b6b946b6451e544b8bb86e7db811% %MINIFYHTML7e2719b6b946b6451e544b8bb86e7db812%

Ryan McCartan admits that his relationship with the actress of & # 39; The Descendants & # 39; It was & # 39; dysfunctional & # 39; and that they were & # 39; a bad combination & # 39; after she called him a & # 39; toxic person & # 39 ;.

Dove cameronformer fiance Ryan McCartan He has responded to the star after she apparently referred to him as a "toxic person."

Ryan made headlines last week, when he shared an honest post on Instagram, in which he seemed to claim that she cheated on him.

"In two weeks, my fiance tricked me and left me … I really didn't think I would be able to survive that part of my life," he wrote in response to a fan's question about his most proud moment.

While Dove then shared his own message, expressing his positive outlook for next year, he again posted a cryptic quote on Twitter, which many thought was addressed to his ex.

"When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The wrong information will feel unfair, but stay on top, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just as you did," he read. Full budget Cameron simply added, "Beautiful."

Apparently, responding to the speculations surrounding the "The descendantsThe last movement of the star, actor / singer Ryan, wrote a long note on Instagram that reflects the couple's relationship.

"I think Dove and I fundamentally agree on our relationship with each other. We were young and immature. Our relationship was dysfunctional. We were a bad couple," he wrote sincerely next to the words, "In response to the publications in the social networks".

He added: "She has made statements about me and about our past that I don't think are fair or even true, but she has the right to her opinion. I have made statements about her and our past that I am sure not. I don't think it's fair or true, but I have the right to my opinion. "

He insisted that the former couple "is not at war with each other," he added, "I wish him nothing but the best. I am grateful for our relationship. I learned what love is by learning what it is not. people being young and making mistakes. People are allowed to grow and separate. "