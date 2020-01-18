Donations are coming to Australia. Now what?

SYDNEY, Australia – For Australian rural firefighters, no donation is too small. It has long been known that probing dollars and cents in the city's markets, and its collection cans are exhibited with love in local shop windows.
That hat-in-hand approach can now be put on hold. As wildfires ravaged Australia, celebrities, business magnates and horrified people around the world have flooded the country's fire services and other nonprofit organizations with tens of millions of dollars in donations.
This outpouring has presented new challenges for a country more accustomed to giving generosity to nations in need than to receiving it. Suddenly, Australia found itself trying to efficiently distribute large sums of money and decipher the sometimes vague intentions of donors.
"This is a seminal moment in Australia when it comes to philanthropy and donations," said Krystian Seibert, a member of the Center for Social Impact of Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne. "I haven't seen anything like this before."
One after another, celebrities have announced large donations or money collection efforts. A Facebook fundraiser for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service that was started by Australian comedian Celeste Barber has accumulated $ 34 million, or 51 million Australian dollars. Is he The largest fundraiser on the platform.
Firefighters have received money from Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, as well as Metallica and Kylie Jenner. Leonardo DiCaprio donated to wildlife organizations. Writers are auctioning signed books, musicians organize concerts and athletes like Serena Williams have pledged to direct their profits to the relief of forest fires.
Since September, fires have burned an area the size of West Virginia and at least 25 people have died. Ecologists have estimated that one billion animals have perished, and some species are in danger of extinction. At least 3,000 homes have been devastated in dozens of cities, and the economic damage from the fires could be as much as $ 3.5 billion.
"Normally we don't receive phone calls from people who want to donate $ 1 million and more," said Belinda Dimovski, director of the Australian Red Cross commitment.
She said the organization, which is providing disaster assistance, had raised about $ 67 million from individuals, groups and companies since July 1. In comparison, he raised about $ 7.5 million during a drought appeal last year.
The New South Wales Rural Fire Service has also seen a dramatic leap in donations, as the world has seen the courageous actions of Australian volunteers called to fight monstrous fires.
In the period between mid-2017 and mid-2018, The fire service raised $ 525,000, and the largest individual donation was approximately $ 17,000. Now, it is flush with the tens of millions of dollars it has received from fundraising from Facebook and other sources.
In Facebook's effort, Ms. Barber's initial goal was to raise around $ 20,000 for a trust that helps firefighters in New South Wales with equipment and other needs.
“Please help anyway you can. This is scary, ”he wrote in the appeal.
As the funds have increased to 1,700 times the original goal, questions have been raised as to whether more than one million individual donors knew they were contributing to the single-state fire service.
Legal experts said that most likely, the Rural Fire Service, instead of Mrs. Barber, would decide whether to distribute money to other organizations.
It's a "good challenge," said Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons. He added that the organization was considering sending money to funds that benefit fire victims and fire services in other states.
"We will have to allocate the money where people intended it to go," he said.
Donations received so far may be sufficient to finance state-supported fire services in New South Wales for decades. But that would not provide immediate disaster assistance.
"This money comes with expectations," said Michael Eburn, an associate professor at the National University of Australia who specializes in emergency management law. "It's a dilemma."
The federal government has announced a national forest fire recovery fund of $ 1.4 billion, and has offered a list of established charities that make appeals against forest fires. The state of Victoria has asked the public to donate to groups that provide "practical,quot; help.
Australians affected by the fires said they were glad to know that people at home and abroad had been moved to help.
But some who have lost homes say they have So far he received minimal compensation from government agencies and nonprofit organizations, although the federal government says he has been processing claims at record speeds.
Informing potential donors about the causes they are considering and directing their assistance to the intended recipients are the biggest challenges in crisis relief, said Maurie Stack, president of the Stacks Law Firm, which deals with charity law.
"To bring money to people who need it, you really need boots on the floor," he said.
Mr. Stack is raising money for his Rotary Club in Taree, where more than 100 homes in the area have been lost in the fires. The club has raised $ 220,000, far exceeding its $ 30,000 goal, he said.
Over the past decade, Australians have been the most generous rooms awarded in the world, according to the Global Donation Index of the Charity Aid Foundation 2019. In recent weeks, Australians have flooded fire stations, municipal governments and nonprofit organizations with contributions from food, clothing and other goods. The groups are now imploring people not to send more.
The most efficient way to donate during a disaster is to donate cash directly to charities, said Gary Johns, the commissioner of the Australian Charities and Non-Profit Commission.
"Think about what you want to support and give directly to a charity that does that job," he said in a statement.
Beyond the dazzling images of houses on fire and scorched wildlife, the attention that forest fires have brought to the effects of climate change may be motivating people to donate.
"We have been prepared to do something about climate change," said Matthew Sisco, a PhD candidate and data scientist at Columbia University who is investigating responses to climate change. "Now, this is an event linked directly to him and pulling the threads of our heart."
Animals have also been a main focus of charitable donations. WIRES, a wildlife rescue group in New South Wales, raised $ 9.6 million in a fundraiser alone.
"Kangaroos and koalas are very charismatic," Sisco said. "We can empathize with them," a high predictor of charitable behavior.
However, the success of groups like WIRES may have displaced other organizations in need. By the time the crisis hit Victoria, the fires had already broken out in New South Wales and international awareness about WIRES was high, said Megan Davidson, executive director of Wildlife Victoria. Some people, he added, mistakenly viewed WIRES as a trap to help the animals of the nation.
Since then, his group has worked to rectify that perception, and has raised $ 4.8 million.
"Everyone is competing for the donor dollar, and people want to donate because it makes them feel good," said Dr. Eburn, a professor at the National University of Australia. "It makes them feel that they are contributing, and they are doing it."
Michelle Elias contributed reporting.