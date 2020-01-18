Donations are coming to Australia. Now what?

SYDNEY, Australia – For Australian rural firefighters, no donation is too small. It has long been known that probing dollars and cents in the city's markets, and its collection cans are exhibited with love in local shop windows.

That hat-in-hand approach can now be put on hold. As wildfires ravaged Australia, celebrities, business magnates and horrified people around the world have flooded the country's fire services and other nonprofit organizations with tens of millions of dollars in donations.

This outpouring has presented new challenges for a country more accustomed to giving generosity to nations in need than to receiving it. Suddenly, Australia found itself trying to efficiently distribute large sums of money and decipher the sometimes vague intentions of donors.

"This is a seminal moment in Australia when it comes to philanthropy and donations," said Krystian Seibert, a member of the Center for Social Impact of Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne. "I haven't seen anything like this before."