Dom Bess took three wickets in the morning session on day three to claim a first test of five times

Dom Bess claimed a first five wicket test, all when he crossed South Africa on the third morning of the third test in Port Elizabeth.

Bess, who took his first two wickets late on day two, added the scalps of Dean Elgar (35), South African captain Faf du Plessis (8) and Rassie van der Dussen (24) to leave the hosts reeling at 113 -5 – there are still about 386 races behind England, when the rain caused an early lunch.

Night watchman Anrich Nortje (14th.) Remains for South Africa, stubbornly resisting 88 deliveries, although Joe Root could and should have caught him in the three slip, giving Bess six wickets.

The 22-year-old Somerset spinner claimed Elgar for the first time in a silly spot, and the centurion of the first entries, Ollie Pope, claimed the first of two closed catches.

The second came in the short leg to see Du Plessis, who had just pierced Bess by two glorious straight limits, but who was deceived by a straighter delivery that simply turned and bounced enough.

Van der Dussen and Nortje thwarted England with a 38-run position, the first starting to get over Bess, leading him to the top in an attempt to push back the field.

But, shortly before lunch, Bess laughed for the last time and secured his five sticks by throwing Van der Dussen by the inner edge while looking to cut one too tight in line for him.

Watch the continuation of coverage from the third day of the third Test in Port Elizabeth, live on Sky Sports Cricket.