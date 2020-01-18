Dog The Bounty Hunter accused of blackmailing his daughter by revealing his suicide attempts

A few days after it was revealed that Moon Angell is here to stay in the life of Dog the Bounty Hunter, one of his daughters is accusing him of a shocking act. Baby Lyssa says she was threatened by her own father.

Apparently, Dog tried to blackmail her in a series of tweets recently sent by Lyssa. The 32-year-old woman says her father said he would tell the world about his suicide attempts.

It seems he has stopped blaming Moon Angell and his troubled son and will make Dog account for himself.

‘I've been trying to blame a scammer and his drug addict son for your actions. Now I realize that you are just a bastard. I've been fighting an evil when it's really all of you. It has always been you. YOU are the common denominator. … Take your best shot. Tell the world about my suicide attempts. Tell the world all my problems you try to blackmail me. I will tell the world myself. All my problems, my defects. I have all? WHAT'S UP WITH YOU ?! "he said in a series of tweets that have now been deleted.

In another, he added: 'Talking to my father last night, he threatened to tell the world about my suicide attempts, so I feel I have to tell the truth myself, before him, since his girlfriend can come against me . Everything I have done I admit. I am not perfect. I have a history, I have PTSD, I have relationship problems. I was wrong and will continue to do so. But I will never be blackmailed. I would admit everything. Because I learn from my mistakes. "

Lyssa continued saying she is doing it because she wants to admit her "mistakes,quot; and "failures,quot; and challenged her father to attack her.

Ad

This occurs after it was reported that Moon Angell has become a fixed element in his life by helping him deal with the death of Beth Chapman. Both Baby Lyssa and her other daughter Cicely Chapman have talked about the woman.



Post views:

0 0