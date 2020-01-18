Documentary filmmakers reveal Oprah Winfrey's Op Horrible exit from Russell Simmons documentary

Oprah Winfrey recently retired from a documentary created by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering about the charges against Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons, and a Los Angeles Times report says it took them twenty minutes to process the news that she rescinded your support.

Reportedly, Winfrey sent the email at 3:10 p.m. on January 10, and it was a surprise for documentary filmmakers. As a result of Winfrey's decision, the film withdrew from the scheduled launch on the Apple TV + streaming platform.

In the statement, Winfrey said that she "unequivocally,quot; supports women who tell their stories of inappropriate sexual behavior, however, she had to withdraw from the project because she felt that documentary filmmakers did not do a good enough job to show what Las victims had endured.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Dick and Kirby never realized the fact that Oprah had problems with the documentary. Since they met her for the first time in January 2019, in New York City, the star did nothing but praise her.

As previously reported, the documentary was already creating a violent reaction, at least from the rapper, 50 Cent, who posted a photo of Winfrey sitting with Simmons and smiling. He accused her of persecuting black men and not people like Jeffrey Epstein or Harvey Weinstein.

In addition, 50 Cent noted that Oprah Winfrey also supported the alleged victims of Michael Jackson, who were the focal points of interest in Leaving Never from HBO. Later, Oprah sat down with both men to discuss their stories and states that she had never seen so much "hate,quot; on the part of people in her career.

According to Ziering, who spoke with the LA Times, they approached the women in the documentary, and it was horrible to see their reaction to Oprah leaving the production. "That's a shock wave. It was horrible. It has been horrible."

The followers of the Russell Simmons case know that more than a dozen women accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior, some of whom used to work for him.



