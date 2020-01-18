Do Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly divorce?

Are Kacey Musgraves and her husband Ruston Kelly divorcing? That is the subject of a new OK report! Magazine in the January 27, 2020 issue. According to the report, a source says that Kacey and Ruston, who have been married for two years, are getting divorced. The source says that the reason is that the two are separating is that they simply separated. Fans noticed that when Kacey attended the Country Music Awards, it was with her friend Gigi Hadid and her husband was nowhere to be seen. Kacey also spends a lot of time with Kendall Jenner, and the original dishes that Ruston feels excluded.

Some fans thought that Kacey and Ruston were having a relationship similar to that of Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean. Dolly and Carl have been married since the 60s, but the couple has managed to keep Carl out of the public eye. It was believed that Kacey was leaving Ruston at home, in the same way that Dolly tends to attend high-profile events and solo awards shows, to protect her husband's privacy. Because Ruston is a singer / songwriter, it just didn't make sense to fans why he didn't attend the awards with his wife and some thought he wanted to stay out of public attention as much as possible.

Now it seems that is not the case, and Ruston is simply not interested in living a Hollywood lifestyle.

The source declared the following for OK!

“Their relationship seems to be coming to an end. Kacey has been telling her friends that marriage can be difficult and that she may have made a mistake by getting married so soon. After all, he met Ruston for only nine months before committing. ”

It has also been discovered that both Kacey and Ruston have removed all photos from their social media accounts.

The source attributed the blame to Kacey's tour schedule that kept the newlyweds separated and allowed them to grow in different directions. There may also be a problem with Kacey's famous friends. The source said that Ruston is not particularly fond of his new audience and feels that Kacey has changed.

What you think? Will Kacey and Ruston leave it?



