Dishes of Vanessa Hudgens at the meeting of Snoop Dogg and the cute nickname he gave her

On January 17, Vanessa Hudgens stopped on the set of Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City, a new report by Just Jared revealed. Vanessa talked about her new movie, Bad Boys for Life, as well as the first time he met Snoop Dogg, which just happened at the premiere earlier this week.

According to Hudgens, I was delighted to have the opportunity to meet the iconic rapper, stating that it was even more an honor to see him given a nickname. Snoop calls her "Nessie." Bad Boys for Life Just arrived in theaters on Friday, and so far, the movie has worked very well.

At the beginning of the year, Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon also discussed Bad guys, a time during which the main star, Will, discussed the importance of not only creating a movie by paycheck. Will told the TV show host that it took them a long time to do it because they wanted to do it well.

In the last installment of the Bad guys In the franchise, Vanessa will play one of the supporting characters, Kelly. Despite his recent professional successes, Vanessa has been in the media for other reasons lately, including his separation with Austin Butler.

Us magazine was the first to report the publication on the social networks of the star on January 14, Tuesday, which showed the 31-year-old girl showing her good appearance in the ‘Gram. He published the selfie only a few hours after the same media noticed his break with Austin. They left for about nine years.

Earlier in the day, Vanessa shared another selfie in which she was promoting Bad Boys for Life, indicating in the title below the photo, "Oh Saanp, Bad Boys Premiere Today,quot;.

Followers of the Hudgens-Butler duo also noted that Carrie's diaries alum was not in his photos of the birthday party on December 13. The last time they appeared together in a social media post was Halloween 31, 2019. Butler, on the other hand, hasn't published anything on his account that involves Hudgens since July.



