Denise Richards was caught without wearing a wedding ring amid Brandi Glanville's reports

Amid reports that he had an affair with his co-star Brandi Glanville, Denise Richards was seen without his wedding ring! As you can imagine, that caused many rumors, but it turns out that there is a perfectly reasonable explanation that it is not the separation between her and her husband Aaron Phypers!

Lately, Denise has been in the spotlight because of the rumors surrounding her and Brandi, so it makes sense that people haven't lost their ringless status!

At the time she was caught without a ring on that finger, she was attending an event at the VP Plaza España Design Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

The reason why this detail caught so much attention was that there has been a story that states that Denise and Brandi connected for months from the beginning of last year and that Denise and her husband have an open marriage.

However, a source discovered through HollywoodLife that: ‘Denise and Aaron are very happy and their marriage is great. Like any other person, when filming, he doesn't use his ring or uses it on the other hand when he travels because his hand swells. "

They continued explaining that ‘She was actually using it on the other hand that day too. She is finding these rumors that her marriage is in trouble with laughter. Aaron is a wonderful figure of husband and father to his daughters and she has never had a healthier relationship. "

The reality television star and the soap opera actress usually talk about her husband whenever she has the chance.

In fact, he has praised him for his roles as husband and stepfather of the three daughters of Denise, Lola, Sam and Eloise.

Denise and Aaron got married in September 2018 and seem to be equally happy today.



