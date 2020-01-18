Democrats and Trump offer grieving arguments over political trial | USA news

Democratic lawmakers leading the political trial case against Republican President Donald Trump in the United States said Saturday that the president must be dismissed to protect national security and preserve the country's government system.

In a report submitted before Saturday's deadline, lawmakers presented their arguments in support of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.

"The Senate should condemn and dismiss President Trump to avoid serious and long-term damage to our democratic values ​​and the security of the nation," lawmakers said, for the first time formally asking the Senate to condemn the president and remove him from office. .

"The case against the president of the United States is simple, the facts are indisputable and the evidence is overwhelming," they said.

Meanwhile, Trump's defense lawyers dismissed the trial by political trial as unconstitutional and called the charges "dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely elect their president."

"This is a shameless and illegal attempt to nullify the results of the 2016 elections and interfere with the 2020 elections," said the team, led by White. Lawyer of the house Pat Cipollone, He said in a six-page statement posted on Saturday.

It was the first time that Trump formally addressed the merits of the two articles of political trial (abuse of power and obstruction of Congress) that the House, led by the Democrats, approved at the end of last year.

Senate trial

The two articles, intended to remove Trump from office, form the basis of a trial that will begin on Tuesday in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Trump is accused of abusing his office to try to force Ukraine to dig up the main Democratic presidential candidate, and rival, Joe Biden, withholding $ 400 million in military aid and a White House meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He was also accused of allegedly obstructing Congress.

"President Trump categorically and unequivocally denies each and every accusation in both articles of political trial," said the defense team document.

Trump has denied acting badly and accused the Democrats of a partisan effort to undo their 2016 election victory.

"An acquittal would also grant a license to President Trump and his successors to use taxpayers' money for personal political purposes," said the report of Democratic lawmakers.

The Senate trial is unlikely to lead to Trump's impeachment, as no Republican senator has expressed support for doing so.

Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida over the weekend and played a round of golf on Saturday.

His lawyers, in his document, argued that Trump acted at all times with full constitutional legal authority, said one of the three sources close to Trump's legal team that informed reporters at a conference call on Saturday.

"We will take the facts head-on and believe that the facts will demonstrate, and have shown, that the president did absolutely nothing wrong," the source said.