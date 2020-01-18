Defi Du Seuil wins Clarence House Chase in Ascot | Racing news





Defi Du Seuil, ridden by Barry Geraghty, on his way to victory at Ascot

Defi Du Seuil demonstrated his superiority in the commercial end of the procedures to reinforce his claims of the Cheltenham Festival in the Clarence House Chase Matchbook in Ascot.

The stable star of Philip Hobbs had narrowly defeated Un De Sceaux at Tingle Creek Chase in Sandown last month, and confirmed the form emphatically.

Facing the gallant Un De Sceaux on the penultimate fence with the rematch seriously, Defi Du Seuil (11-10 joint favorite) jumped to the head under Barry Geraghty.

And he moved away from his rival of the market between the last two obstacles to score by two and three quarters of length.

A De Sceaux, three times winner of the Grade One masterpiece, clung to his weapons to be the second, with Marracudja third.

Hobbs said: "Obviously we had high hopes of winning again, but I couldn't imagine that I would win so easily."

"He traveled and jumped. He could have done it with a stronger rhythm, maybe, but he jumped well at all times. It certainly wasn't the plan to be ahead when he was, but I guess he had no choice."

He added: "Nothing is final (Cheltenham's goal), there is no need for us to decide now. It is in the Ryanair and in the Chase Champion."

"I suppose that with the rhythm he showed there is a little more likely, the Chase Champion, but we will see the time closer."

Geraghty said: "It was not the plan to be there (in front) so early, but he flew it and landed running and left. Philip thought he had really improved since Sandown, and felt a better horse in Sandown." That he did last season.

"He felt really strong today, he was a spring heel in the penultimate and took him to bed."

Willie Mullins said about Un De Sceaux: "I thought the winner had improved and won very well and we haven't improved since our last race, so I was very disappointed, but that's how it is."

"I thought the terrain conditions would be right for us. He (Paul Townend) said he thought he hadn't fired, so it's disappointing. We'll take him home and see him and we'll talk (what to do next)."