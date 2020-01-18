DARPA's Gremlins program achieves a key milestone in development – Defense Blog

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Dynetics have achieved a significant milestone with the development of the new unique Gremlins air vehicle.

Dynetics announced that the new X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle (GAV) had successfully made its first flight in November 2019.

The test took place at Dugway Proving Ground, near Salt Lake City, Utah. Test operations included a captive transport mission aboard a TBM, Inc. C-130A and a free-air launch of the X-61A that lasted one hour and 41 minutes. The objectives of the test included:

Demonstrate a successful launch of the GAV from the C-130;

Demonstrate speed capture, wing deployment, cold engine start and transition to stable and motorized flight;

Collection of data on the operation and performance of the GAV subsystem;

Verification of air and land command and control systems, including data link performance and transfers between air and ground control;

GAV docking arm deployment;

Demonstrating the termination of the flight and the ground recovery (parachute) of the GAV (demonstration system only, not part of the operating system).

The X-61A flew as predicted without anomalies, achieving all test objectives related to the operating system. At the end of the mission, the engine went off and a drug duct was successfully deployed to end the flight. Unfortunately, the vehicle was lost during the ground recovery sequence due to a failure in the extraction of the main duct.

Managed from the DARPA Office of Tactical Technology (TTO), the general objective of Gremlins is to accelerate the ability to perform aerial launching and recovery of low-cost reusable unmanned aerial systems (UAS) volleys. This test is the next step towards the completion of the Phase 3 demonstration objectives of the program, which include a final flight test to demonstrate the ability to recover four GAVs in less than 30 minutes.

"This flight marks a historic milestone for Dynetics and the Gremlins program," said Tim Keeter, manager of the Dynetics Gremlins program. “The GAV flew beautifully and our command and control system kept us in total control of the GAV throughout the flight. The loss of our vehicle validates our decision to build five GAVs for Phase 3; We still have four remaining. Overall, I am proud to see that all the hard work was worth it and we are excited to continue this momentum towards the first airborne recovery in early 2020. "

The Gremlins team celebrated a series of milestones in 2019, including a successful flight test of the docking system in February. In March, they executed the first flight of the GAV avionics system, installed on board the Lear Jet of the Calspan Variable Stability System (VSS) as a general test for this November 2019 test. Dynetics also organized the day of an interested party highlighting a Live engine test in July and received an X-61A designation assigned by the US Air Force. UU. In August.

The Dynetics team was one of the four companies awarded Phase 1 in 2016. Phase 2 was awarded in March 2017 to two of those four artists, and Phase 3 continued in April 2018, naming Dynetics as better performance.

"This flight test validates all the engineering design, analysis and ground testing work we have done over the past two and a half years," said Brandon Hiller, chief engineer of the X-61A. "We are very confident in vehicle performance and overall design in the future, and flight telemetry data compares exceptionally well with our modeling predictions." Our team has done an excellent job to achieve the first flight of this unique aircraft in such a short time, and we are eager to put this new capability in the hands of the Department of Defense. ”