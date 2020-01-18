DaBaby video is released pushing a hotel employee

Sheesh! DaBaby simply can't take a break when it comes to being too aggressive with the public! The video images obtained by TMZ show Baby practicing with an employee in a Beverly Hills hotel!

Apparently, the boy in the video is an employee who followed Baby out of the lobby to take a picture. TMZ reports that Baby rejected the man and returned to the lobby. The video then shows DaBaby putting his hands on the man and apparently hitting him against a wall.

The incident reportedly occurred in December, but it is only one of the many incidents in which DaBaby put his hands where they do not belong.

DaBaby's lawyer spoke with TMZ and insisted that everything that happened that day was probably in self-defense.

"Any action taken by DaBaby was probably in self-defense based on his memory of the events and until the video is thoroughly reviewed we have no further comments at this time."

As we have previously reported, DaBaby has been in trouble with the law for attacking a fan outside a Louis Vuitton store in North Carolina, as well as his entourage who became physical with a fan in Massachusetts who asked for a photo.

Although it is not immediately clear what happened between Baby and the man, Baby and his entourage left the hotel without any problem. The cops were not called to the incident either.

