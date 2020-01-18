DaBaby breaks his silence after being accused of assaulting a hotel worker

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Bop & # 39; He shares his version of the story after he was captured by a security camera that was apparently abusing a worker in the lobby of a Los Angeles hotel.

Dababy He talked about his altercation with a male employee at a Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles. The hitman "Bop" was accused of assaulting the worker after he was seen in the security chamber apparently antagonizing the employee and pushing him sharply.

Shortly after the video went viral, the rapper turned to Instagram Story to explain what really happened. He said he was furious because the employee secretly recorded him and his daughter after they warned him not to.

"The hotel worker who sees me & # 39; pushing & # 39; approached me outside the hotel and asked if he could record a video of me while holding my 2 year old daughter. With calm and respect I said no and I explained that he was posting a video of me at that time would jeopardize the safety of me and my son by informing social networks where we were staying. "

"After being told no," he continued, "he walked to the other side of the parking lot about 50 feet away and approached while recording a video of me and my daughter on Snapchat."

"Then I handed my daughter to her uncle and walked towards him while he was writing his legend in the video of me and my son without knowing that I saw him record it and that it was on his shoulder when he saw him write the title." He continued.

"I told him to delete the video immediately and to take him back to the hotel and do his job, since he was not able to be professional enough to comply with the company's policy while doing his job outside the hotel." .

"Upon entering the hotel, I made him sit down and understand the fact that NO video is worth the security of my son being compromised. Especially after politely explaining the reasoning behind me saying no. And his job is valet parking, no register customers and violate their privacy, which I am 100% sure is against the policy of employees in the hotel. "

"Being a celebrity and loved by the public is great and I am almost a father first and foremost and my number 1 priority is to provide and protect my child's interest," he added. "And to anyone who doesn't respect that I don't want your respect."

He concluded his stories by threatening to sue the hotel. "My lawyer will get in touch and if they don't provide my legal team with the video of their employee that violates company policy by asking me and continuing to record me and my son outside his hotel while he was supposed to be doing his job , in the same way that they were provided [TMZ] with the video of my reaction, I got a great demand ** with their name ".

The incident occurred on December 19, 2019 after DaBaby performed at the Shrine Auditorium. According to an original TMZ report, the staff member followed the rap star out of the lobby to ask for a photo, but the lyricist refused and faced him in the lobby.