Home Latest News Cyprus struggling with the influx of refugees | Cyprus News

Cyprus struggling with the influx of refugees | Cyprus News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
10
<pre><pre>Cyprus struggling with the influx of refugees | Cyprus News
%MINIFYHTMLc8cc5e7aaa5935f089c1f512b6b9273f11% %MINIFYHTMLc8cc5e7aaa5935f089c1f512b6b9273f12%

Cyprus is seeing a large influx of migrants and refugees.

Most ships board from Turkey and then cross the border from the self-declared Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Cypriots say they have more refugees than they can cope with and need EU help.

%MINIFYHTMLc8cc5e7aaa5935f089c1f512b6b9273f13% %MINIFYHTMLc8cc5e7aaa5935f089c1f512b6b9273f14%

But some say the country is deliberately doing unpleasant things for asylum seekers to prevent more from arriving.

Rory Challands of Al Jazeera reports from the Kofinou refugee camp, Cyprus.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©