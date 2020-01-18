Cyprus struggling with the influx of refugees | Cyprus News

%MINIFYHTMLc8cc5e7aaa5935f089c1f512b6b9273f11% %MINIFYHTMLc8cc5e7aaa5935f089c1f512b6b9273f12%

Cyprus is seeing a large influx of migrants and refugees.

Most ships board from Turkey and then cross the border from the self-declared Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Cypriots say they have more refugees than they can cope with and need EU help.

%MINIFYHTMLc8cc5e7aaa5935f089c1f512b6b9273f13% %MINIFYHTMLc8cc5e7aaa5935f089c1f512b6b9273f14%

But some say the country is deliberately doing unpleasant things for asylum seekers to prevent more from arriving.

Rory Challands of Al Jazeera reports from the Kofinou refugee camp, Cyprus.