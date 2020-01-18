Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy purse, salaries: How much money will they earn in UFC 246?

Bets are always high when Conor McGregor enters the Octagon. Saturday night will be no different, as McGregor returns against Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor lost his last time by a fourth-round submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. Prior to that, the last time he tested the victory was in November 2016, when he shook Eddie Alvarez with a second-round TKO.

Meanwhile, Cerrone comes from consecutive losses against Justin Gaethje in September and Tony Ferguson in June, both by TKO, perhaps indicating that McGregor will have even more pressure on him to deliver a similar result.

This important fight for McGregor is also reflected in his pay. Here is a guide to everything you need to know about the McGregor vs. bag. Close, the net worth of each fighter and his records when entering combat.

McGregor vs. Closed purse fight, prize money

McGregor will win at least a $ 3 million purse for leading the main event of UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone, as reported by ESPN. However, when he spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN earlier this week, McGregor predicted that his total event earnings will increase to an estimated $ 80 million. He told ESPN that he earned an estimated $ 50 million for his fight against Nurmagomedov.

Meanwhile, Cerrone will pocket $ 200,000 just to appear and enter the Octagon and could win another $ 200,000 with a victory, for ESPN.

What is the net worth of Conor McGregor?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, McGregor's net worth is on the $ 120 million list, and that doesn't include what he can earn in his main event against Cerrone. McGregor also ranked 21st on the Forbes list of the world's highest paid athletes for 2019. Forbes also reported that McGregor won about $ 100 million for his August 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

With subsequent fights this year plus his number twelve Irish Whiskey, August McGregor Clothing and a multi-million dollar deal with Reebok, McGregor could significantly increase his net worth in 2020.

What is the net worth of Donald Cerrone?

In almost 15 years as a professional, Cerrone has accumulated a net worth of $ 9 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

The professional history of Conor McGregor

In 25 professional fights, McGregor is 21-4, having defeated players like Eddie Alvarez, Nate Díaz, José Aldo, Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway. His four defeats have been against Nurmagomedov and Díaz in the UFC and Joseph Duffy and Artemij Sitenkov before joining the company. McGregor avenged his defeat by submission of March 2016 to Diaz by beating him by majority decision just over five months later.

Donald Cerrone's professional history

Cerrone joined the UFC in February 2011 and has achieved the most victories in the company's history. Over the years, Cerrone (36-13, 1 without contest) has recorded victories over Al Iaquinta, Alexander Hernández, Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez and Edson Barboza. Will your 51st professional fight be the most memorable?