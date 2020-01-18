Conor McGregor UFC 246 Live Stream Reddit

It is time for the UFC’s biggest star to set foot in the Octagon after more than a year away from the action. Conor McGregor returns to UFC on Saturday in a welterweight bout with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. A potential lightweight title shot is on the table if McGregor takes out Cerrone, the man who holds the record for most wins in UFC history.

UFC 246 Live Stream Free Online

Date: Jan. 18 | Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

McGregor has not fought since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018 in a bid to once again hold the lightweight championship. Cerrone is coming off a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje but remains an always-game opponent with a wide range of tools at his disposal. After a flurry of huge cards to close out 2019, the rest of the UFC 246 card may feel light on meaningful bouts with title implications, but there is potential for a fun night of fights in Vegas.

The UFC 246 weigh-ins are in the books, and the main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone is official. Both men came in at 170 lbs for this “lightweight bout, but no weight cutting” matchup.

We did have Alexa Grasso horribly missing weight for her bout vs. Claudia Gadelha, hence that fight is no longer happening. Sabina Mazo also came in heavy for her showdown at flyweight with JJ Aldrich, but she did make weight on the second attempt at 125.5 lbs, so that bout remains intact.