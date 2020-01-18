Conor McGregor against & # 39; Cowboy & # 39; Close live updates, results, highlights of UFC 246

The weather is finally here when UFC 246 starts Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event features the return of the biggest star in MMA history while former two-division world champion Conor McGregor fights Donald Cerrone.

McGregor (21-4) makes his long-awaited return after losing by submission in the fourth round to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. More was done after the real fight, as it occurred a close combat between the two fighting fields. , resulting in a series of fines and suspensions on both sides.

After that incident, everyone wondered if McGregor had the heart to compete again because of his problems outside the Octagon, which included hitting an old man in an Irish bar, being arrested for breaking a cell phone outside a nightclub in Miami , and two separately. allegations of sexual assault (McGregor has not been charged in the alleged incidents).

The question was answered on Thanksgiving, as it was revealed that McGregor would return for the first time in 15 months against Cerrone.

Cerrone (36-13) enters the biggest fight of his career with the most wins in UFC history and the most results. In his first welterweight race from February 2016 to November 2018, "Cowboy,quot; was 6-4 and all victories came by arrest.

Wanting to make one more race for a world title, Cerrone returned to the lightweight and went 2-2, losing his last two fights to Tony Ferguson and, more recently, Justin Gaethje for TKO first round in September.

McGregor has said during the week of the fight that he has scored and ready to return to where he was when he was on top of the world. In November 2016, he went through Eddie Alvarez in two rounds to become the lightweight champion and the first fighter in UFC history to have two titles simultaneously.

Can McGregor return to the form? Will Cerrone exorcise his demons and overcome the hump and climb to the top of the mountain?

Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone live results, updates

(All Eastern Times)

9:59 p.m .: Modafferi def. Hairdresser by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27).

A tremendous performance by Modafferi. He showed a great blow and his fight was fantastic and successful. Yes, Barber suffered a knee injury, but Modafferi won the first round and had already discovered where he was heading for a probable victory.

Give credit to Barber. She endured bravely and fought until the end. She is only 21 years old and will definitely return.

9:52 p.m. Barber, who seemed to suffer a knee injury at the beginning of the second after being hit with a jab, was examined by the front row doctor between rounds. He proceeds to tell the referee that she has a small tear of the ACL. I've never seen that. Ridiculous. Is the doctor an MRI walking?

9:51 p.m. An upset is brewing with Modafferi that seems to be two rounds in the direction of the third. Barber will need a strike to win.

9:38 p.m. The preliminary presented at UFC 246 has Roxanne Modafferi, who is ranked number 7, and faces Maycee Barber, who is ranked number 9, in the female flyweight action. Modafferi (23-17) is one of the pioneers of female MMA. Lately he has been on skates, having lost two of his last three. Barber (8-0) has taken the UFC by surprise, winning his three fights by arrest. At 21 years old, Barber has the total package of looks, charisma and, most importantly, knowing how to end the fights.

A really hard test to see how good Barber is at this stage.

9:27 p.m .: Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in featherweight action.

It all comes down to how you see the third round when Fili won the first and Yusuff won the second. Yusuff controlled the first final round while Fili entered the second half and finished the fight with a takedown. A good fight, but not the war that many expected.

9:11 p.m. The first round delivered as announced. We saw each boy succeed on his feet until Fili knocked Yusuff down. After a good fight, Yusuff slipped into a kimura that was locked deep inside. Fili came out somehow and tried a triangular choke, but released it. Can Fili and Yusuff keep up?

9:04 p.m .: At this time, in a preliminary preliminary fight at UFC 246, Andre Fili faces Sodiq Yusuff in featherweight action. Do not get up from your sofa. Fili and Yusuff will launch the leather in what is expected to be the fight of the night.

9:00 pm.: Welcome to the live coverage of Sporting News on UFC 246. The return of Conor McGregor highlights the card, while facing Donald Cerrone in welterweight action. Sit back, relax and have refreshments because you don't want to miss what is expected to be an exciting night of action.

Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28); Fly weight

Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast by TKO at 1:10 of the first round; Light

Aleksa Camur def. Justin Ledet by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28); Light heavyweight

Sabina Mazo def. JJ Aldrich by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28); Women's fly weight

Principal card

Conor McGregor against Donald Cerrone; Welterweight

Holly Holm vs. Rachel Pennington; Female rooster weight

Aleksei Oleinik against Maurice Greene; Heavyweight

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne; Bantamweight

Anthony Pettis against Carlos Diego Ferreira; Light

Preliminary Card

Roxanne Modafferi against Maycee Barber; Women's fly weight

Andre Fili against Sodiq Yusuff; Featherweight

Drew Dober against Nasrat Haqparast; Light

Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson; Featherweight

Sabina Mazo against JJ Aldrich; Women's fly weight

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov; Fly weight

Aleksa Camur against Justin Ledet; Light heavyweight

