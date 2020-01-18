Connor McDavid of Edmonton Oilers goes to ninth place in the all-time franchise list

%MINIFYHTMLaa193f43e3def5215adf1c83e2375b7311% %MINIFYHTMLaa193f43e3def5215adf1c83e2375b7312%

It took former NHLer Shawn Horcoff 12 years and 796 games with the Edmonton Oilers to score 447 points, a feat that placed him ninth on the franchise's score list until Saturday.

Connor McDavid's two goals against the Arizona Coyotes gave him 448 career points and Horcoff's place on that list. It took less than half of the total number of games to reach that mark.

The captain's first goal of the day came just a minute in the second period. During a power play by Edmonton, No. 97 beat Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta in a sharp-angle shot that slipped between his pads and the post.

That goal tied McDavid with Horcoff in 447 points as Oiler; the tie would stay only briefly.

He scored again at the other end of the second period thanks to the quality assists of strikers James Neal and Josh Archibald. Neal's effective pass came off the board directly to Archibald, who acknowledged that he had McDavid open for a race pass.

Archibald lifted the ice disc enough to put it beyond Arizona's blue range Oliver Ekman-Larsson; McDavid, who had already hit Conor Garland backchecker to the net, took out his stick and deflected the disk into the net.

Twenty-nine points are now between McDavid and No. 8 in the Ales Hemsky franchise leaderboard (477). Since he is scoring 1.55 points per game, McDavid is on track to finish 2019-20 with 127 points, which means he could finish this season with the peak of 500 points in his career. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leading scorer of the franchise (and NHL) with 1,669 points in 696 career games.

The two goals were the 26 and 27 of the McDavid season, keeping his career intact as the top scorer in the league.