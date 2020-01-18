Cody Simpson gets nervous on Instagram Nude photo of GF Miley Cyrus

WENN / Avalon / FayesVision

The singer of & # 39; Golden Thing & # 39; treats her followers on the site to share photos with an image of Miley smiling while the singer of & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; Enjoy your bath.

Cody Simpson It feels obscene The early hours of Friday, January 17, the singer of "Golden Thing" took the Instagram Story feed to share a nude photo of his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, which was taken while enjoying his bath.

In the instant, Cyrus could be seen lying in a bathtub with nothing but bubbles to cover his naked figure. Rocking a gold necklace, the "Wrecking Ball" singer crossed one arm over her breasts and lifted one of her bare legs to cover her modesty. With her hair in a top knot, she was smiling from ear to ear at the camera.

Later that day, Simpson uploaded a video that captured him and the 27-year-old singer embracing what appeared to be his bed. In the brief clip, the 23-year-old musician could be looking at the camera, confused while his girl was playing with a winter filter.

Cody Simpson turned to the Instagram Story feed to flaunt his romance with Miley Cyrus.

The publications were shared hours after the lovebirds were seen showing many PDAs after an informed visit to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Both were dressed in black with Cyrus giving a touch of color with a scarf tied around his belt. The two were seen laughing and smiling once they reached their parked car.

Earlier on Thursday, January 16, Cyrus made use of his social networks to show his intimate moment of training. With a note that said: "We have a different idea of ​​& # 39; work & # 39;", the first "Hannah Montana"You could see the star resting on a reforming machine while Simpson concentrated on his exercise behind her.

Cyrus and Simpson started dating in October 2019 after their summer adventure with Kaitlynn Carter and her separation from the ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. At the end of December, the couple was affected by rumors of infidelity. Page Six reported in late December that Simpson was "drinking and flirting with girls" and even kissing a girl on the lips. He, however, hastened down the rumors, calling them "stupid."