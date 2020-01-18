Clashes shake Beirut while anti-government protests erupt in violence

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Riot police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to clear a large protest camp in the heart of the Lebanese capital on Saturday, leading to clashes with protesters who injured dozens of people and converted the Beirut shopping center in a battle zone.
The violence, with burning tents and protesters attacking the police with stones and fireworks, was the most intense since massive protests against corruption and mismanagement by the country's political elite erupted three months ago.
Despite continuing demonstrations and worsening violence, Lebanon's politicians have proven unable to take meaningful measures to calm the protesters' anger or stop the country's rapid fall into an economic crisis.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri, faced with mass protests, resigned on October 29. His designated successor could not form a government, while the Lebanese pound, which has been linked to the US dollar for decades, has quickly lost value in the black market. , fueling protesters' economic complaints.
“Why else would we come to protest? Because there is no work and people are hungry, "said protester Miraz al-Jundi, 35, with an industrial face mask and standing amid clouds of tear gas. Nearby, young people threw stones at security forces and a woman fell to the asphalt, drowning.
"If the authorities do not respond, there will be more violence," he said.
The protest on Saturday, under the slogan "We will not pay the price,quot;, was aimed at bringing people from all over Lebanon against the most recent effort to form a new government, by Hassan Diab, engineering professor and former education minister who was appointed prime minister on December 19.
Protesters accuse the leaders of the political system based on Lebanese sects of widespread corruption that has left it with little infrastructure, few services and a declining economy.
Calling their expulsion with the slogan "All of them mean all of them,quot;, protesters have asked that they be replaced by a government of experts that can address the numerous crises of the small Mediterranean country. They see Mr. Diab as a product of the system they seek to annul.
“We want to overthrow the government. We want a state that respects us, "said 23-year-old Khalid al-Naimi, a bus driver who had joined the clashes. But like many of the protesters, when asked who wanted to take over if the current system It was collapsing, it only offered vague suggestions.
"We want people who understand," he said. "Engineers, doctors, people who have nothing to do with politics."
Saturday began with protesters from all over Lebanon flooding Beirut to join the marches towards the Parliament building. After meeting there, clashes broke out, with protesters throwing stones and firing fireworks and security forces firing tear gas.
The confrontation extended when the security forces cleared a protest camp in the central square of Beirut, where a series of tents caught fire. At dusk, they were locked in round-trip clashes on a main shopping street in front of the Le Gray hotel, one of the best in the city.
Protesters set fire to garbage containers and threw stones while riot police launched tear gas discharges and fired water cannons. The rise of fireworks bounced off skyscrapers and ambulances shouted, transporting the wounded.
More than 65 people were hospitalized and more than 100 were seen, said George Kittaneh, head of the Lebanese Red Cross, in a phone call with LBC, a local television station.
Lebanon's Interior Minister Raya El Hassan criticized protesters for attacking security forces.
"I always affirmed the right to protest, but that the protests become a blatant assault on the security forces, on public and private property, is condemned and not acceptable at all," Ms. El Hassan wrote on Twitter.
Internal Security Forces said some of their officers had been injured by protesters throwing tiles that had broken walls in a commercial district.
Violence had increased during the last week, when protesters, furious that banks imposed unofficial capital controls and refused to allow customers to withdraw dollars, broke bank branch windows and broke security cameras. Human rights groups have criticized security forces for violently dealing with protesters.
While many protesters say they crave political change, the country's precarious economic situation has prompted them to act.
Near the clashes, Raed al-Arja, 50, said he had been fired from his job as a truck driver in December and had little hope of finding a new job. Then, on Saturday, he had come with his wife, his two children and some other family members by bus from northern Lebanon to join the protest.
"Politicians don't understand it, so we get to make it clear that the Lebanese people don't want them," he said. “They lied to us. They told us they would fix the country, but we realized that those who destroyed the country cannot fix it. "
He wore a Lebanese flag and his daughter, Rayan, 15, and his son, Abdel-Hamid, 13, wore helmets, yellow jackets and masks to protect themselves from tear gas and flying rocks.
Despite the violence, he had felt it was important for them to protest, he said.
"Our generation was deceived," he said. “We follow the leaders. Now we go to the streets to teach young people to demand their rights. "