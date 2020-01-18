Clashes shake Beirut while anti-government protests erupt in violence

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Riot police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to clear a large protest camp in the heart of the Lebanese capital on Saturday, leading to clashes with protesters who injured dozens of people and converted the Beirut shopping center in a battle zone.

The violence, with burning tents and protesters attacking the police with stones and fireworks, was the most intense since massive protests against corruption and mismanagement by the country's political elite erupted three months ago.

Despite continuing demonstrations and worsening violence, Lebanon's politicians have proven unable to take meaningful measures to calm the protesters' anger or stop the country's rapid fall into an economic crisis.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri, faced with mass protests, resigned on October 29. His designated successor could not form a government, while the Lebanese pound, which has been linked to the US dollar for decades, has quickly lost value in the black market. , fueling protesters' economic complaints.